'Gavaskar Vibes': Indian Fans React As Germany W Scores 32/3 In 20 Overs Vs Ireland W

The Germany Women's Cricket Team came into the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match against Ireland Women after handing France a 5-0 series defeat. Ireland too came into this series in good form. Both the teams will be vying for a spot in the marquee event set to take place in 2023.

The Ireland W vs Germany W game started with Germany Women's Cricket Team winning the toss and opting to field first. Ireland began by rotating the strike well and going for the occasional boundaries, with the German team struggling with their bowling. Their opening pair continued to keep the runs coming, just falling two short of a hundred-run stand. Gaby Lewis, however, continued her onslaught from the other end and ended up unbeaten at the end of the 20 overs.

Gaby Lewis and co. amassed a total of 196/2, with the German bowlers having none but themselves to blame for. However, the game still had a second innings to come, and Germany, who were on a 14-match unbeaten run, still had their chances. But what followed was something nobody understood.

Fans believe that the German team probably confused the format of the game and put themselves in real trouble. The encounter was totally one-sided right from the start, with Ireland winning by a massive margin of 164 runs. The highlight, however, was that the Germany Women's Cricket Team did not get bundled out early. They rather played their quota of full 20 overs and managed to score just 32 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Fans react to IRE-W vs GER-W scorecard

Fans could not believe what they had just seen, while many Indian fans recalled the slow innings from Sunil Gavaskar when he scored just 36 off 174 balls against England in the 1975 World Cup. Let us take a look at some of the fan reactions coming in from Twitter.

Inspired from Sunil Gavaskar's 36(174)? — Aditya (@CricaddictAJ) August 26, 2021

gavaskar vibes — Kshitij (@LegGlance_) August 26, 2021

Was sunil gavaskar batting from German side? — a4anubhav (@a4anubhav) August 26, 2021

I think pujara they watched pujara innings insted of Livingston — Giridhar Tarak (@giridharnaidu7) August 26, 2021

Puji ki batting zyda psnd hai shyd — Asif iqbal (ارمان) (@imASifiqbal17) August 26, 2021

Remained with 7 wickets and scored 32 ?😭😭God kill me — Praneeth (@RoyalKingVirat) August 26, 2021

Lol they r preparing fr wtc or wot — Sibans Behera🐼 (@SibansBehera4) August 26, 2021

Image credits: German Women's Cricket/ Cric_shub41 Twitter