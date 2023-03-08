Last Updated:

GG Vs RCB WPL 2023 Highlight: Gujarat Giants Defeat RCB By 11 Runs

Gujarat Giants will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the sixth Women's Premier League fixture at the Brabourne Stadium. Both teams are yet to register a point in the inaugural edition of the WPL and will be adamant to open their account.

GG Vs RCB WPL 2023 live

Image: WPL/Twitter

23:37 IST, March 8th 2023
Sophia Dunkley is the player of the match

Gujarat Giants batter Sophia Dunkley has been named the man of the match for his 28-ball 65

23:01 IST, March 8th 2023
Gujarat Giants defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 11 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore faltered under pressure as they lost to Gujarat Giants by 11 runs

23:01 IST, March 8th 2023
Poonam Khemnar departs ; RCB 186/6 after 19.1 overs

Annabel Sutherland removes Poonam Khemnar ; RCB 186/6 after 19.1 overs

22:35 IST, March 8th 2023
Gujarat pick up another wicket as Gardner removes Richa Ghosh ; RCB 125/3 in 15.1 overs

Ashleigh Gardner clean bowled Riocha Ghosh as RCB lost their third wicket ; RCB 125/3 in 15.1 overs

22:22 IST, March 8th 2023
Sophie Devine leading the charge for RCB ; RCB 106/2 after 13 overs

Sophie Devine hits a brilliant half-century as RCB still in the hunt ; RCB 106/2 after 13 overs

22:22 IST, March 8th 2023
Gujarat disrupt RCB's momentum as Ellyse Perry goes back to the pavilion; RCB 97/2 after 12 overs

Ellyse Perry again fails to put up a valiant display as Mansi Joshi dismisses her ; RCB 97/2 after 12 overs

22:10 IST, March 8th 2023
RCB rotating the strikes with ease ; RCB 88/1 after 11 overs

Both Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine have been marshalling the troops quite well ; RCB 88/1 after 11 overs

21:52 IST, March 8th 2023
Smriti Mandhana fails to live up again ; RCB 59/1 after 6 overs

Smriti Mandhana falls cheaply once again as Ashleigh Gardner picks her wicket ; RCB 59/1 after 6 overs

21:39 IST, March 8th 2023
RCB gets off to an explosive start ; RCB 33 runs in 3 overs

Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine provided a great start ; RCB 33 runs in 3 overs

21:10 IST, March 8th 2023
Gujarat Giants set up a mammoth 202 runs target for RCB

Riding on Harleen Deol and Sophia Dunkley's brilliant innings Gujarat Giants have posted a whopping 201 runs on the board.

21:10 IST, March 8th 2023
Shreyanka picks up the prized wicket of Harleen ; GG 196/7 in 19.4 overs

Harleen departs after an excellent 67 in just 45 balls ; GG 196/7 in 19.4 overs

20:54 IST, March 8th 2023
Harleen Deol fires a half-century; GG 175/4 in 16.4 overs

Harleen Deol brings up her half-century in just 35 balls ; GG 175/4 in 16.4 overs

20:46 IST, March 8th 2023
Gujarat crumbling under pressure ; GG 157/4 in 15.3 overs

Another player departs as Dayalan Hemalatha gets out pretty cheaply as Heather Knight had another scalp ; GG 157/4 in 15.3 overs

20:41 IST, March 8th 2023
RCB pick up third wicket as Gardner returns to the pavilion ; GG 136/3 in 14 overs

Ashleigh Gardner fails to amass a big score as Heather Knight gets her out; GG 136/3 in 14 overs

20:32 IST, March 8th 2023
Gujarat Giants inching towards a big total ; GG 120/2 in 12 overs

Harleen Deol has changed the gear as the Indian international is hitting the big shots all over the ground ; GG 120/2 in 12 overs

20:17 IST, March 8th 2023
RCB pick up second wicket as Dunkley departs ; GG 82/2 after 8 overs

Sophia Dunkley departs for a well made 65 ; GG 82/2 after 8 overs

19:57 IST, March 8th 2023
Sophia Dunkley completes his half-century; GG 59/1 in 5 overs

Sophia Dunkley has been on fire as he completes his half-century in just 18 balls ; GG 59/1 in 5 overs

19:51 IST, March 8th 2023
Sophia Dunkley leading the way for Gujarat ; 36/1 after 4 overs

Sophia Dunkley has played some gorgeous shot through the covers as Gujarat pushing the RCB bowlers to the brink ; 36/1 after 4 overs

19:44 IST, March 8th 2023
RCB gets the first breakthrough; GG 22/1 after 3 overs

Megan Schutt dismisses Sabbineni Meghana as RCB gets the first scalp of the evening ; GG 22/1 after 3 overs

19:44 IST, March 8th 2023
Gujarat off to a slow start; GG 9/0 after two overs

Both the openers have opted for a cautious start ; GG 9/0 after two overs

19:35 IST, March 8th 2023
match starts

Sabbineni Meghana and Sophia Dunkley have opened the batting for Gujarat Giants.

19:07 IST, March 8th 2023
Gujarat will bat first after winning the toss

Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana has decided to bat first after winning the toss

18:54 IST, March 8th 2023
Who will have the final laugh?

Both RCB and GG are expected to put up a valiant display.

 

18:51 IST, March 8th 2023
Gujarat Giants will look for their maiden win

Despite losing the first two matches, Gujarat Giants will try to inflict another loss on RCB.

18:51 IST, March 8th 2023
Smriti Mandhana will spearhead RCB

The onus will be on Smriti Mandhana who has failed to live up to the expectations so far.

