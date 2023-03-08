Quick links:
Image: WPL/Twitter
Gujarat Giants batter Sophia Dunkley has been named the man of the match for his 28-ball 65
Royal Challengers Bangalore faltered under pressure as they lost to Gujarat Giants by 11 runs
Annabel Sutherland removes Poonam Khemnar ; RCB 186/6 after 19.1 overs
Ashleigh Gardner clean bowled Riocha Ghosh as RCB lost their third wicket ; RCB 125/3 in 15.1 overs
Sophie Devine hits a brilliant half-century as RCB still in the hunt ; RCB 106/2 after 13 overs
Ellyse Perry again fails to put up a valiant display as Mansi Joshi dismisses her ; RCB 97/2 after 12 overs
Both Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine have been marshalling the troops quite well ; RCB 88/1 after 11 overs
Smriti Mandhana falls cheaply once again as Ashleigh Gardner picks her wicket ; RCB 59/1 after 6 overs
Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine provided a great start ; RCB 33 runs in 3 overs
Riding on Harleen Deol and Sophia Dunkley's brilliant innings Gujarat Giants have posted a whopping 201 runs on the board.
Harleen departs after an excellent 67 in just 45 balls ; GG 196/7 in 19.4 overs
Harleen Deol brings up her half-century in just 35 balls ; GG 175/4 in 16.4 overs
Another player departs as Dayalan Hemalatha gets out pretty cheaply as Heather Knight had another scalp ; GG 157/4 in 15.3 overs
Ashleigh Gardner fails to amass a big score as Heather Knight gets her out; GG 136/3 in 14 overs
Harleen Deol has changed the gear as the Indian international is hitting the big shots all over the ground ; GG 120/2 in 12 overs
Sophia Dunkley departs for a well made 65 ; GG 82/2 after 8 overs
Sophia Dunkley has been on fire as he completes his half-century in just 18 balls ; GG 59/1 in 5 overs
Sophia Dunkley has played some gorgeous shot through the covers as Gujarat pushing the RCB bowlers to the brink ; 36/1 after 4 overs
Megan Schutt dismisses Sabbineni Meghana as RCB gets the first scalp of the evening ; GG 22/1 after 3 overs
Both the openers have opted for a cautious start ; GG 9/0 after two overs
Sabbineni Meghana and Sophia Dunkley have opened the batting for Gujarat Giants.
Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana has decided to bat first after winning the toss
Both RCB and GG are expected to put up a valiant display.
UP NEXT ⏳@GujaratGiants 🆚 @RCBTweets— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 8, 2023
🏟️ Brabourne Stadium, CCI
Who are you backing to win tonight ❓#TATAWPL | #GGvRCB pic.twitter.com/JyaecoK4qy
Despite losing the first two matches, Gujarat Giants will try to inflict another loss on RCB.
The onus will be on Smriti Mandhana who has failed to live up to the expectations so far.