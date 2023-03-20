Last Updated:

WPL 2023, GG Vs UPW Highlights: UP Warriorz Win By 3 Wickets To Qualify For WPL Playoffs

GG vs UPW Live Score: UP Warriorz are up against Gujarat Giants in match no. 17 of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. The Sneh Rana-led GG seek a much-need triumph against Alyssa Healy's UPW in their last league stage match at the WPL 2023. Stay tuned to republicworld.com for GG vs UPW Live Score and latest updates.

WPL 2023, GG vs UPW LIVE score updates: Gujarat Giants hope for win against UP Warriorz

18:52 IST, March 20th 2023
GG vs UPW LIVE score: UP Warriorz win by 3 wickets to advance into playoffs

UP Warriorz secured their place in the WPL 2023 playoff after defeating GG by three wickets on Monday.

18:46 IST, March 20th 2023
GG vs UPW LIVE score: UP Warriorz inch closer to win but lose Harris

Ecclestone and Harris picked up a four and a six, alongside two singles in the first four balls of the 19th over. However, Harris was dismissed on the individual score of 72 off 41 in the penultimate ball. While her wicket reduced UPW to 172/6, they need seven runs to win in seven balls.

18:39 IST, March 20th 2023
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz LIVE score: UPW need 19 to win in 12 balls

Grace Harris hit a six in the 18th over as GG notched up 11 runs in total from the over. They now need 19 runs to win in 12 balls.

18:35 IST, March 20th 2023
GG vs UPW LIVE score: Grace Harris hits 32-ball fifty

Grace Harris completed her half-century in 32 balls with a stunning four in the second ball of the 17th over. She hit another four in the third ball of the 17th over.

18:23 IST, March 20th 2023
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz LIVE score: UP Warriorz lose Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma was dismissed by Sneh Rana in the final ball of the 15th over. This reduced UPW to 130/5.

18:19 IST, March 20th 2023
GG vs UPW LIVE score: McGrath walks back after completing fifty

Ashleigh Gardner registered her first wicket of the match by dismissing Tahlia McGrath in the 14th over. McGrath hit 57 runs in 38 balls as UPW were 118/4 in 14 overs.

18:14 IST, March 20th 2023
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz LIVE score: McGrath completes 34-ball 50

Tahlia McGrath completed her half-century in the 13th over, which saw the batter hit two boundaries. UPW were 116/3 in 13 overs.

18:11 IST, March 20th 2023
GG vs UPW LIVE score: Harris smashes Harleen Deol for consecutive boundaries

Grace Harris hit Harleen Deol for two sixes and a four in the 12th over, taking UPW's total across 100 runs in the process. UPW were 106/3 in 12 overs.

18:04 IST, March 20th 2023
GG vs UPW LIVE Score: 10 overs up, UPW need 98 runs to win

UP Warriorz reached 82/3 in 10 overs. They now need 93 runs to win from 59 balls.

17:54 IST, March 20th 2023
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz LIVE score: UPW 64/3 in 8 overs

UPW added 10 runs off the 8th over of their chase with Grace Harris and Tahlia McGrath striking big.

17:46 IST, March 20th 2023
GG vs UPW LIVE Score: Tahlia McGrath produces boundary fest

Tahlia McGrath hit three beautiful fours in the 6th over as UP Warriorz completed the powerplay with 52/3 on the scoreboard.

17:41 IST, March 20th 2023
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz LIVE score: UPW lose third wicket

Devika Vaidya was dismissed in the penultimate ball of the 5th over, after getting stumped. She hit seven runs off eight balls. UP Warriorz were 39/3 in 5 overs, chasing 179 runs.

17:33 IST, March 20th 2023
GG vs UPW LIVE Score: Navgire follows skipper back to the dugout

Kiran Navgire was dismissed by Kim Garth in the third over of UPW's chase.

17:25 IST, March 20th 2023
GG vs UPW LIVE Score: Alyssa Healy gone for 12

GG captain Alyssa Healy was dismissed on 12 off 8 by Monica Patel in the 2nd over. This reduced UPW to 14/1 in 1.5 overs.

17:23 IST, March 20th 2023
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz LIVE score: Kim Garth opens the bowling

Kim Garth opened the bowling for GG as Devika Vaidya and Alyssa Healy walked out to bat for UPW. UPW scored five runs off the first over.

17:02 IST, March 20th 2023
GG vs UPW LIVE Score: 179-run target set for UP Warriorz

GG completed their batting innings with 178/6 on the scoreboard.

17:02 IST, March 20th 2023
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz LIVE score: Ecclestone strikes

Sophie Ecclestone grabbed the wicket of Ashwani Kumari in he fourth ball of the 19th over, reducing GG to 177/6.

16:55 IST, March 20th 2023
GG vs UPW LIVE score: Parshavi strikes again

After Ashleigh Gardner completed her fifty in 35 balls in the 18th over, she was dismissed by Parshavi in the first ball of the next over. Gardner hit 60 runs off 30 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes. GG were 171/5 at the end of the penultimate over.

16:47 IST, March 20th 2023
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz LIVE score: Hemalatha perishes after fifty

Hemalatha walked back to the dugout after scoring 57 runs in 33 balls in the 17th over. This was the first wicket of the match by youngster Parshavi Chopra.

16:42 IST, March 20th 2023
GG vs UPW LIVE score: Dayalan Hemalatha brings up fifty in style

Dayalan Hemalatha completed her fifty in 30 balls with a massive six over the bowler's head in the 16th over. She hit a four in the very next ball, as GG added 14 runs in total from Deepti Sharma's over.

16:34 IST, March 20th 2023
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz LIVE score: GG 121/3 in 14 overs

GG reached 121/3 in 14 overs after scoring 54 runs in the last five overs.

16:11 IST, March 20th 2023
GG vs UPW LIVE score: GG 67/3 in 9 overs

As drinks were called after the 9th over, GG's score stood at 67 runs at the toss of three wickets. 

16:04 IST, March 20th 2023
Gujarat Giants lose three wickets in powerplay

Harleen Deol was also dismissed in the 6th over, as GG finished the powerplay on 50/3.

15:57 IST, March 20th 2023
GG vs UPW LIVE score: Sophia Dunkley walks back to dugout

While Harleen Deol got off the mark with a four in the 5th over, Sophia Dunkley was dismissed by Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the first ball of the 6th over. Hemalatha was the new batter in for GG, who also hit a four to score her first runs.

15:52 IST, March 20th 2023
GG vs UPW LIVE score: Sarvani draws first blood

Anjali Sarvani picked up her third wicket of the season by dismissing Anjali Sarvani in the fifth over.

15:49 IST, March 20th 2023
GG vs UPW LIVE score: Wolvaardt on a six-hitting spree

Laura Woolvaardt hit her second six of the match in the 4th over, taking GG's total to 41/0 in 4 overs.

15:42 IST, March 20th 2023
GG vs UPW LIVE score: GG 26/0 in 2 overs

Dunkley started off the 2nd over with two fours, before Wolvaardt finished it with a six.

15:35 IST, March 20th 2023
GG vs UPW LIVE score: Gujarat Giants 11/0 in 1 over

While Woolvaardt hit a four in the first over, GG added a total of 11 runs from the over bowled by Sarvani.

15:31 IST, March 20th 2023
GG vs UPW LIVE score: Anjali Sarvani kicks off proceedings for UPW

Anjali Sarvani opened the bowling for UPW, while Sophia Dunkley took strike for GG with Laura Wolvaardt at the other end.

15:21 IST, March 20th 2023
Match begins in less than 10 minutes

The GG vs UPW, WPL 2023 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

