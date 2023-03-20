WPL 2023, GG Vs UPW Highlights: UP Warriorz Win By 3 Wickets To Qualify For WPL Playoffs

Quick links:
Image: wplt20.com/BCCI
UP Warriorz secured their place in the WPL 2023 playoff after defeating GG by three wickets on Monday.
Ecclestone and Harris picked up a four and a six, alongside two singles in the first four balls of the 19th over. However, Harris was dismissed on the individual score of 72 off 41 in the penultimate ball. While her wicket reduced UPW to 172/6, they need seven runs to win in seven balls.
Grace Harris hit a six in the 18th over as GG notched up 11 runs in total from the over. They now need 19 runs to win in 12 balls.
Grace Harris completed her half-century in 32 balls with a stunning four in the second ball of the 17th over. She hit another four in the third ball of the 17th over.
Deepti Sharma was dismissed by Sneh Rana in the final ball of the 15th over. This reduced UPW to 130/5.
Ashleigh Gardner registered her first wicket of the match by dismissing Tahlia McGrath in the 14th over. McGrath hit 57 runs in 38 balls as UPW were 118/4 in 14 overs.
Tahlia McGrath completed her half-century in the 13th over, which saw the batter hit two boundaries. UPW were 116/3 in 13 overs.
Grace Harris hit Harleen Deol for two sixes and a four in the 12th over, taking UPW's total across 100 runs in the process. UPW were 106/3 in 12 overs.
UP Warriorz reached 82/3 in 10 overs. They now need 93 runs to win from 59 balls.
UPW added 10 runs off the 8th over of their chase with Grace Harris and Tahlia McGrath striking big.
Tahlia McGrath hit three beautiful fours in the 6th over as UP Warriorz completed the powerplay with 52/3 on the scoreboard.
Devika Vaidya was dismissed in the penultimate ball of the 5th over, after getting stumped. She hit seven runs off eight balls. UP Warriorz were 39/3 in 5 overs, chasing 179 runs.
Kiran Navgire was dismissed by Kim Garth in the third over of UPW's chase.
GG captain Alyssa Healy was dismissed on 12 off 8 by Monica Patel in the 2nd over. This reduced UPW to 14/1 in 1.5 overs.
Kim Garth opened the bowling for GG as Devika Vaidya and Alyssa Healy walked out to bat for UPW. UPW scored five runs off the first over.
GG completed their batting innings with 178/6 on the scoreboard.
Sophie Ecclestone grabbed the wicket of Ashwani Kumari in he fourth ball of the 19th over, reducing GG to 177/6.
After Ashleigh Gardner completed her fifty in 35 balls in the 18th over, she was dismissed by Parshavi in the first ball of the next over. Gardner hit 60 runs off 30 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes. GG were 171/5 at the end of the penultimate over.
Hemalatha walked back to the dugout after scoring 57 runs in 33 balls in the 17th over. This was the first wicket of the match by youngster Parshavi Chopra.
Dayalan Hemalatha completed her fifty in 30 balls with a massive six over the bowler's head in the 16th over. She hit a four in the very next ball, as GG added 14 runs in total from Deepti Sharma's over.
GG reached 121/3 in 14 overs after scoring 54 runs in the last five overs.
As drinks were called after the 9th over, GG's score stood at 67 runs at the toss of three wickets.
Harleen Deol was also dismissed in the 6th over, as GG finished the powerplay on 50/3.
While Harleen Deol got off the mark with a four in the 5th over, Sophia Dunkley was dismissed by Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the first ball of the 6th over. Hemalatha was the new batter in for GG, who also hit a four to score her first runs.
Anjali Sarvani picked up her third wicket of the season by dismissing Anjali Sarvani in the fifth over.
Laura Woolvaardt hit her second six of the match in the 4th over, taking GG's total to 41/0 in 4 overs.
Dunkley started off the 2nd over with two fours, before Wolvaardt finished it with a six.
While Woolvaardt hit a four in the first over, GG added a total of 11 runs from the over bowled by Sarvani.
Anjali Sarvani opened the bowling for UPW, while Sophia Dunkley took strike for GG with Laura Wolvaardt at the other end.
The GG vs UPW, WPL 2023 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.