GGXI-W Vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

GGXI-W vs IN-W Dream11 team and prediction: Get all match details, probable playing 11 and schedule for the upcoming Australia Women Exhibition Series game.

GGXI-W vs IN-W Dream11

The upcoming third Australia Women Exhibition Series match will be played between Governor-General’s XI and India Women. The match will be played at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney. The 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, January 28 and will start at 1:10 AM IST. 

GGXI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Preview  

The upcoming match-up comes on the backdrop of India women’s successful tour of the West Indies. The 20-overs contest against Governor-General’s XI serves as a practice match for the India women's cricket team. They will soon participate in a T20I tri-series in Australia. It involves England women as the third team.

GGXI-W vs IN-W Dream11 top picks from squads

GGXI-W vs IN-W Dream11: GGXI-W Squad

Josephine Dooley, Bridget Patterson, Phoebe Litchfield, Tayla Seymour, Tahlia McGrath, Heather Graham, Hannah Darlington, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Taneale Peschel, Stella Campbell, Charli Knott

GGXI-W vs IN-W Dream11: IN-W Squad

Taniya Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol

GGXI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Josephine Dooley

All-rounder – Tahlia McGrath, Hannah Darlington, Harmanpreet Kaur

Batswomen – Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Bridget Patterson

Bowlers – Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Molly Strano

GGXI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

India women start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

