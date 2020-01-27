GGXI-W Vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The upcoming third Australia Women Exhibition Series match will be played between Governor-General’s XI and India Women. The match will be played at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney. The 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, January 28 and will start at 1:10 AM IST.

🗣️🗣️ Captain @ImHarmanpreet & Coach @wvraman lay their 🔑 to success ahead of the tour Down Under #TeamIndia 🇮🇳🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/qEpZxbsG64 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 23, 2020

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

GGXI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Preview

The upcoming match-up comes on the backdrop of India women’s successful tour of the West Indies. The 20-overs contest against Governor-General’s XI serves as a practice match for the India women's cricket team. They will soon participate in a T20I tri-series in Australia. It involves England women as the third team.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

GGXI-W vs IN-W Dream11 top picks from squads

GGXI-W vs IN-W Dream11: GGXI-W Squad

Josephine Dooley, Bridget Patterson, Phoebe Litchfield, Tayla Seymour, Tahlia McGrath, Heather Graham, Hannah Darlington, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Taneale Peschel, Stella Campbell, Charli Knott

GGXI-W vs IN-W Dream11: IN-W Squad

Taniya Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

GGXI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Josephine Dooley

All-rounder – Tahlia McGrath, Hannah Darlington, Harmanpreet Kaur

Batswomen – Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Bridget Patterson

Bowlers – Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Molly Strano

GGXI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

India women start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry produced an ominous display in Australia’s first formal hit-out ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup: https://t.co/B3ePcNeU2q pic.twitter.com/bPIrwrxtEU — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 27, 2020

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand