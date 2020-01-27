GGXI-W Vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The upcoming third Australia Women Exhibition Series match will be played between Governor-General’s XI and India Women. The match will be played at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney. The 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, January 28 and will start at 1:10 AM IST.
🗣️🗣️ Captain @ImHarmanpreet & Coach @wvraman lay their 🔑 to success ahead of the tour Down Under #TeamIndia 🇮🇳🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/qEpZxbsG64— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 23, 2020
The upcoming match-up comes on the backdrop of India women’s successful tour of the West Indies. The 20-overs contest against Governor-General’s XI serves as a practice match for the India women's cricket team. They will soon participate in a T20I tri-series in Australia. It involves England women as the third team.
Josephine Dooley, Bridget Patterson, Phoebe Litchfield, Tayla Seymour, Tahlia McGrath, Heather Graham, Hannah Darlington, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Taneale Peschel, Stella Campbell, Charli Knott
Taniya Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol
Wicketkeeper – Josephine Dooley
All-rounder – Tahlia McGrath, Hannah Darlington, Harmanpreet Kaur
Batswomen – Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Bridget Patterson
Bowlers – Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Molly Strano
India women start off as favourites to win the game.
Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry produced an ominous display in Australia’s first formal hit-out ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup: https://t.co/B3ePcNeU2q pic.twitter.com/bPIrwrxtEU— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 27, 2020
