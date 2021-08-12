Glenn Maxwell Slams Quarantine Rules Of South Australia For Olympians Returning Home

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has criticised the South Australian government for burdening the Olympians with additional days of quarantine following their ongoing quarantine period. The South Australian government has imposed another quarantine period for the 56 players returning to the region from Tokyo.

16 of those players are currently quarantining in Sydney. Maxwell, who’ll be playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League, stated that the Olympians could have been treated with a warmer welcome. The Victorian took to Twitter and wrote, "This is actually disgusting. What a way to treat our Olympians who represented us so well." Only South Australia has come up with such a rule.

Matt Carroll, the AOC Chief Executive Officer, called the decision ‘cruel and uncaring’, keeping in mind the mental well-being of the players, who’ll now have to serve an extended quarantine period. "While other countries are celebrating the return of their athletes, we are subjecting ours to the most cruel and uncaring treatment. They are being punished for proudly representing their country with distinction at the Olympic Games," he stated.

Recently, David Hughes, the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) Chief Medical Officer, said that the extended quarantining could end up damaging the mental health of the Olympians to a large extent. Previously, the AOC communicated with the South Australian Chief Medical Officer regarding the issue. However, it was confirmed that the Olympians need to undergo home quarantine after completing their hotel quarantining in Sydney.

Australia's performance at Tokyo Olympics

Australia had an outstanding campaign in the Olympics, winning a total of 46 medals- 17 golds, seven silvers and 22 bronzes. Their swimmers, Kaylee McKeown and Emma McKeon stole the show, bagging a combined tally of seven golds and four bronzes. The United States of America topped the medals’ chart with 113 medals- 39 golds, 41 silvers and 33 bronzes. China, Japan and Great Britain finished at second, third and fourth respectively.

