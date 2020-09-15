Gloucestershire Brutally Trolls Babar Azam As He Failed To Make An Impact Against Them

Babar Azam is indeed turning out to be an impactful player in world cricket. He has won praises from all corners of the world for his elegant batting as well as delightful cover-drives and now it can be said that he is at the peak of his cricketing career. Even though he has been dethroned from the top spot in the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen by star English T20I specialist Dawid Malan recently, Azam still continues to be in the list of top-five batsmen across formats.

Recently, the batting sensation had a bad day at the office for which he was trolled by his rival county cricket club.

'Rankings don't matter': 'Gloucestershire Cricket'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Gloucestershire Cricket had posted a video where Babar is finding it difficult to time the ball during a T20 Blast match between them and Somerset at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. The Pakistani cricketer represents Somerset in County Cricket and was expected to make his bat do the talking by some pyrotechnics. However, he never got going as the left-arm pacer David Payne gave him a tough time as the batsman struggled to find his rhythm.

In the video, Azam can be seen playing an aggressive brand of cricket where he is trying a wide range of shots that include his trademark cover-drive, pull shot from the backfoot, cut shot, a heave towards mid-wicket for a maximum but to no avail as he failed to time the ball due to which he did not get the desired result and that is to clear the boundary.

Nonetheless, the Pak limited-overs skipper did manage to hit a lucky boundary when Payne had bowled one on his legs as he glanced it to the third man boundary. Unfortunately, that was the only silver lining in the dark cloud as the left-arm seamer eventually got the better of the number three batsman by persuading him to go for a big shot which he obliged only to be caught by the fielder who was positioned between mid-off and long-off.

Watching Babar struggle against their left-arm bowler, Gloucestershire came forward and hilariously trolled him by saying 'Rankings don't matter on the pitch'. Take a look.



He went back to the pavilion for a 10-ball 17. Gloucestershire won the contest by 11 runs.

