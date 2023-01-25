'Going To Be A Game Changer': Cricket Fraternity Erupts With Joy After WPL Announcement

Women's cricket in India has gone through a lot of transitions these days. At one point when the women cricketers were given Indian Men's cricketers used jerseys to wear during the matches, whereas now they have become a brand in themselves and are now known by their name. As part of another transition, BCCI have announced the names of all the teams which will take part in the Women's Premier League.

Till only three teams used to play in the Women's T20 Challenge but now BCCI is set to organise a full fledged T20 tournament for the women cricketers which will also bring out new talents. BCCI today sold the team ownership rights of a total number of five teams.

Ownership of teams from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Lucknow were sold. The combined bid valuation of all the teams were Rs 4669.99 crore and the most expensive team went out to be of Ahmedabad. Team Ahmedabad was bought at a price of 1289 crores by Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd.

As the team's ownership rights are announced many people from the cricket fraternity have come forward and have given their best wishes for the tournament.

Let's have a look at the reactions

BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote on twitter giving his best wishes to the Women's Premier League, Shah said, "Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid. This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women's cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder."

Former India woman cricketer Mithali Raj also came forward and gave her wishes. Mithali said, "A record-breaking start for the inaugural Women's Premier League and expected nothing less! It will truly revolutionize women's cricket as we know it. Exciting times ahead BCCI, BCCI for Women and JayShah sir."

Breaking barriers, making history, and playing bold!



Women's Premier League 🚺🏏



Many others also from the cricket fraternity came forward and gave their best wishes for the Women's Premier League.