South African cricketer David Miller on Saturday, October 8 took to social media and shared a piece of heartbreaking news about losing someone close to him. The cricketer is currently in Ranchi playing for Proteas in the IND vs SA ODI series. Miller posted a video story on Instagram with a girl child and captioned the post as ‘Rip My Princess’.

IND vs SA: David Miller shares a heart-wrenching message on social media

Taking to his Instagram account David Miller revealed the unfortunate news about the demise of a young girl who was suffering from cancer. He wrote, "Going to miss you so much my skut! The biggest heart I’ve ever known. You took the fighting to a different level-always incredibly positive and with a smile on your face. A cheeky and mischievous side to you. You embraced every person and every challenge in your journey. You taught me so much about cherishing every single moment in life! I feel humbled |to have walked a journey with you. I love you so much,"

The left-hander posted an emotional video on Instagram. The video consisted of pictures in which Miller and the girl can be seen spending precious moments together. In the video, it was seen that the left-hander had also taken her into the stadiums and clicked pictures after the matches. He captioned the image 'RIP you little rockstar, Love you always!

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: David Miller looks to help proteas win series in Ranchi

After suffering a loss in the opening ODI despite Sanju Samson's heroics, Team India will look to keep the ODI series alive by winning the second match in Ranchi. Ahead of the 2nd ODI, the men in blue suffered a huge blow with Deepak Chahar ruled out of the series due to injury and being replaced by Washington Sundar. Shikhar Dhawan will hope to score runs and give the team a solid start, while the talented Shubman Gill will also look for a big knock having failed to do so in the opening match.

On the other hand, South Africa will be playing for crucial Super League points on offer which will give an automatic qualification for them for the next year's ODI World Cup. Temba Bavuma is going through a tough time with the bat and will look to find his form in a quick time. David Miller has shown excellent form on this tour having smashed his second T20I ton as well. Moreover, his form continued in the first ODI too as his brilliant half-century helped South Africa post 249 runs on the board in the rain-affected game. The visitors eventually went on to win the game by nine runs. Another cracking contest is expected on the cards.