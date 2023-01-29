The India women’s U-19 team is up against England in the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final on Sunday. Ahead of the much-important summit clash, Olympic gold-medal-winning athlete Neeraj Chopra motivated the World Cup squad in an interaction session. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official Twitter handle and shared pictures of Chopra speaking to the Indian team and also posing for some pictures.

“A Gold-standard meeting,” BCCI captioned the social media post. “Javelin thrower & Olympic Gold medallist @Neeraj_chopra1 interacted with #TeamIndia ahead of the #U19T20WorldCup Final,” the cricket governing body. The U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final will be held at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The summit clash is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST.

Meanwhile, India stormed into the final of the tournament by earning an eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the semis. India chased down the target of 108 runs by hitting 110/2 in 14.2 overs. Here’s a look at the squads for the U-19 T20 World Cup final.

ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final: Ful squads

India women: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav, Hurley Gala, Sonia Mendhiya, Shabnam MD, Falak Naz, Soppadhandi Yashasri

England women: Grace Scrivens (c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale (wk), Charis Pavely, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Sophia Smale, Hannah Baker, Davina Sarah T Perrin, Maddie Grace Ward, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott