Graeme Smith Raises Concerns About BCCI Prez Ganguly's Proposed Idea Of A Super Series

The acting Director of Cricket South Africa Graeme Smith expressed concerns with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's proposed concept of the Four-Nation Super Series. The former South African skipper admitted that the side had to fare really well if the Proteas had to be a part of the 'çhat' but stressed on how people would get bored and frustrated if the big three played each other only. Speaking to a broadcaster, Smith said that South Africa had to become better in order to be the fourth team in the Series and spoke about the importance of building relationships with the big three - India, Australia, and England.

ECB responds to Ganguly's idea

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has responded to reports of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's idea for an 'ODI Super Series' that is set to take place from 2021 and has reportedly said that it is open to discussions on the matter. Addressing the media at a public event, Ganguly said that India will lock horns with England, Australia, and one other top cricketing side in the coming year. The BCCI President was in England recently with a group of board officials for a meeting with England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) representatives. Secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal also made it to the trip with Ganguly to hold talks.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said that while it regularly met leaders from major cricketing nations to share learnings and discuss topics that impacted the sport, the idea of the Super Series was brought up during the meeting with BCCI in December. Further, ECB said that it was open to more discussions with both India and other ICC members to see how the concept can be developed further. Cricket Australia's spokesperson refused to comment on the matter.

India, England, Australia and a fourth team will play in the 'Super Series'

In 2021, the final of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship will take place too in England before India host the next 50-over World Cup in 2023. And fans in the current generation can now look forward to a rare, exciting quadrangular series as heavyweights India, England, Australia and a fourth team will square off in the much-awaited series. This development comes just months after the International Cricket Council (ICC) proposed to have one flagship tournament once in a year from 2023 to 2031. The proposal, however, was rejected by the 'Big Three', i.e. India, England and Australia. It will now be interesting to see ICC's take on the latest development. According to the rules laid down by the governing body of the game, conducting a multi-nation series featuring more than three teams is not allowed anymore. Thus it would not be surprising if the ICC gets in another tussle with the BCCI, CA and ECB over the proposed quadrangular 'Super Series'.

