 'I Just Didn’t Like It': Graeme Swann On Offie Ravichandran Ashwin Bowling Leg-spin

Graeme Swann has said that he did not like it when India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had started bowling leg-spin. Ashwin is Team India's successful spinner of this era as he has picked up 365 wickets in 71 matches that he has played so far. Last year, the Tamil Nadu cricketer had also equaled Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan’s record of being the fastest to take 350 wickets in the game's longest format.

The engineer-turned-spinner is known for his innovative spin bowling actions which of course include his trademark 'Carrom ball'. However, it is his leg-spin which has not been well received by Swann.

'I just didn’t like it': Graeme Swann

“In England or Australia, the whole game is different. In India, there is less bounce and more spin. So there is a bigger margin of error for him. He doesn’t necessarily need a bigger margin of error, but Indian captains can control the pace of the Test match in India, making him extremely effective. He has struggled in England because the conditions are more batting-friendly while facing spin,” said Swann while speaking to timesofindia.com. “When he came to England in 2018, he bowled beautifully in the first Test. But he had an injury before the Southampton Test and wasn’t able to finish his action. To be honest, he is a much better bowler than people give him credit for in English conditions. He doesn’t need to do a lot different. I just didn’t like it when he started bowling leg-spinners for a brief period,” the former English spinner added.

R Ashwin in IPL 2020 & donning the Indian jersey

The Tamil Nadu cricketer was released by the 2014 finalists Kings XI Punjab who he had led for two seasons during the IPL 2020 Auctions and was brought by the Delhi Capitals for the 13th edition of the cash-rich event that was originally scheduled to get underway but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. Meanwhile, Ashwin is currently India's Test specialist and has not been playing white-ball cricket since 2017 due to the emergence of wrist-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

He might next be seen in action during India's tour of Australia later this year where Kohli & Co. will be hoping to retain the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a four-match Test series. Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen whether the ace spinner will be able to find a place in Playing XI.

