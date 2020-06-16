Greg Chappell Says Even Batsmen Will Not Be Benefited By ICC's Saliva Ban

Former Australian skipper Greg Chappell said that the saliva ban will not favour batsmen as much as people are expecting it too. The governing body of world cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned the use of saliva as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus, but the bowlers will still be able to use sweat on the ball.

'I don't see the difference': Greg Chappell

"If they are wiping the perspiration from their forehead, there's sunscreen there. If they're using saliva, they've probably been chewing something, so what's in that," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Chappell as saying. "I don't know if it's that big a deal. Perspiration will be the equal of saliva. I don't see the difference, to be honest," he added. The former Indian coach also said that Australian bowlers will not be hampered with the ban on saliva and they will do just fine. "None of them are big swingers of the ball - Starc might get some reverse swing - by and large it's the pace and bounce, I don't think we'll notice a huge difference, to be honest," Chappell said in an interaction. "You've only got to keep enough shine on the ball, and perspiration will do that. I think it's a bloody storm in a teacup myself," he added. Chappell also said that the best cricket is played when there is even a contest between bat and ball, and as a result, he was supported leaving more grass on the pitch.

"I reckon the best cricket pitches in Australia have had a reasonable covering of grass. That's the best cricket to watch, the best cricket to play," Chappell said. "When the balance between bat and ball is out of whack, it reduces the games as a contest, which reduces it as a spectacle. When the balance is slightly in favour of the ball is about the best conditions for cricket in my view," he added.

ICC COVID guidelines

The ICC has also confirmed interim changes to its playing regulations, which include the ban of saliva to shine the ball and allowing replacement of players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match. "Players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning," ICC said in a statement.

"A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences," the statement added. Also, the requirement to appoint neutral match officials will be temporarily removed from the playing conditions for all international formats owing to the current logistical challenges with international travel.

Meanwhile, all the cricketing events have been called off since the month of March due to the global pandemic. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to coronavirus fear. The cricketing action is slated to get underway with a three-match Test series between England and West Indies in England on July 8. All the matches will be played behind closed doors. Later in the month, Pakistan will be touring England for three Test matches which will be followed by three T20Is (July 30 to September 2).

