GRD Vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Vincy Premier League T10 Preview

Grenadines Divers will take on Botanical Gardens Rangers in their upcoming Vincy Premier League T10 clash on Saturday, May 29. The fifth-place playoff clash is set to be played at the Arnos Vale Ground with the kickoff scheduled for 9:00 PM IST. Let's have a look at the GRD vs BGR Dream11 team, GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction, alongside other details of this match.

GRD vs BGR match preview

Grenadines Divers will head into the game with a slight advantage over their opponents ahead of this clash. The Divers have only won two of their eight games this season with both coming over Botanical Gardens Rangers. Entering the game as the fifth-ranked team on Vincy Premier League table, the hosts of this match are all set to play their final match of the campaign will be looking to end on a high and walk defeat the Rangers again on Saturday.

Botanical Gardens Rangers have been one of the worst-performing teams in the Vincy Premier League T10 with the visitors starting the game after managing to record only one win for eight games this season. They are currently last on the league table and will be aiming to head into the match with the intention of ending as the fifth-placed team in the league. They have already been beaten twice by the divers and ill be hoping to get third-time lucky as they aim at ending their ongoing campaign with a win over Grenadines Divers.

GRD vs BGR live streaming and GRD vs BGR live scores details

The Grenadines Divers Vs Botanical Gardens Rangersmatch will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The GRD vs BGR live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

GRD vs BGR Dream11 Team (Predicted Playing 11)

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Kimali Williams, Kesrick Williams, Jaheil Walters, Wayne Harper, Irvin Warrican Jnr, Reshawn Lewis, Winston Samuel, Urnel Thomas, Donald Delpesche, Dorson Cottle, Zimron Providence.

Grenadines Divers: Shem Browne, Asif Hooper, Kadir Nedd, Bracie Browne, Kenson Dalzell, Jarrell Edwards, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Javed Williams, Kevin Abraham, Romario Grant.

GRD vs BGR player record: top picks

Captain - Wayne Harper

Vice-Captain - Asif Hooper

GRD vs BGR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers - Wayne Harper

Batsmen - Urnel Thomas, Richie Richards, Jaheil Walters

All-Rounders - Winston Samuel, Asif Hooper

Bowlers - Kenson Dalzell, Donald Delpesche, Razine Browne, Bracie Browne, Kesrick Williams

GRD vs BGR Dream11 Prediction

We expect to Botanical Gardens Rangers to walk away with the win on Saturday.

Note: The GRD vs BGR player record and as a result, the GRD vs BGR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BGR vs GRD Dream11 team and BGR vs GRD prediction do not guarantee positive results.