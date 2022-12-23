GT Team 2023: Complete List Of Players Bought By Gujarat Titans At IPL 2023 Auction

Defending champions Gujarat Titans went into the IPL 2023 auction with 18 players and a purse of Rs. 19.25 crores to fill in the rest of the slots. The Titans had a total of 7 slots to fill, including four Indians and three overseas players. Before going into the auction, the franchise released Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, and Varun Aaron from its squad.

Players retained by Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2023 auction

Retained Players: Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan.

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2023 Live

Players bought by Gujarat Titans at IPL 2023 Auction

Shivam Mavi (India) - INR 6 crores Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - INR 2 crores KS Bharat (India) - INR 1.20 crores Odean Smith (West Indies) - INR 50 lakhs Mohit Sharma (India) - INR 50 lakh Urvil Patel (India) - INR 20 lakh Joshua Little (India) - INR 4.4 crores

Gujarat Titans won the IPL title in their debut year

Gujarat Titans were one of the two new teams added to the IPL roster last year. The Ahmedabad-based franchise managed to win the IPL title in its maiden season under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. Gujarat defeated the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in the final held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium earlier this year.

Gujarat Titans recently conducted player trials at their home ground in Ahmedabad. The trials were held for two days on December 8 and 9 and featured 52 players from across the country. The trials were conducted keeping in mind the IPL 2023 auction, which is scheduled to be held in Kochi on December 23. Gujarat Titans' head coach Ashish Nehra spoke to the media after the conclusion of the trials on Friday, saying that they are now gearing up for the next season and really looking forward to it.

"Winning the Tata IPL at our home ground was a memorable feeling. We are now gearing up for the next season and really looking forward to it," Nehra was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Image: IPL

