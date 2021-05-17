Guess Who Pranked Virat Kohli Into Touching Sachin Tendulkar's Feet At Their First Meeting

Team India skipper Virat Kohli's admiration for Indian Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar is well-known around the world. In fact, Virat Kohli on numerous times has revealed that it was due to him he started playing cricket and the Indian skipper also considers the 'Master Blaster' as his cricketing idol. However, his first interaction with his idol Sachin Tendulkar did not start as expected, and Sachin's side of the story has come to light for the first time now. However, it's worth looking also at Kohli's own narration.

How Virat Kohli narrated his first meeting with Sachin Tendulkar

In a chat show 'Breakfast With Champions' on YouTube, Virat Kohli had narrated how the seniors of the Indian Cricket Team pulled out a hilarious prank when he first met Sachin Tendulkar. "My first interaction with him (Sachin Tendulkar) was very funny. I was preparing for the last two days that I have to meet him. In the Indian dressing room, I want to meet Sachin Tendulkar. Now, some guys found out, I must have spoken with someone about feeling nervous. They played a prank on me telling me that all rookies have to pay their respect by touching Sachin Pajji's feet."

"I took it seriously, so I went to greet him and when I started going down on his feet he asked 'What are you doing?' Then I told him that they had told me I had to touch your feet out of respect when I meet you. He said that 'No they are just pulling your leg'."

Munaf Patel was the biggest instigator- Virat Kohli

On being asked about who pulled out this prank on him, Virat Kohli revealed, "Yuvvi Pajji (Yuvraj Singh), Bhajji Pa (Harbhajan Singh), Munaf Patel and Irfan Pathan. Munaf Patel was the biggest instigator, he had convinced me that if I didn't do it then they wouldn't guarantee what would happen later. So I was completely brainwashed."

Notably, all the named players along with Virat Kohli was the part of ICC World Cup winning squad in which all of them lifted Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders. even now, Virat Kohli shares an amicable relationship with all the senior players including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Irfan Pathan. In February this year, Virat Kohli left Harbhajan Singh in splits while trying to copy his bowling action in front of him ahead of an ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Indore. Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh too share a good relationship even outside the ground as both have been spotted attending weddings of each other and dancing on the Punjabi tunes. In fact, early on in his career Virat saw Yuvraj as an older brother and formed a close bond with the southpaw.

Sachin Tendulkar Asked Virat Kohli 'What Are You Doing?' first time they met

The Sachin-Virat saga is again in the spotlight as the Indian Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar recently recalled his first meeting with skipper Virat Kohli on a YouTube show named 'LegendsWithUnacademy'. Sachin Tendulkar revealed that he was totally unaware of what was going around when 'young' Virat Kohli came to him for the first time and touched his feet. The 'Master Blaster' even told Virat Kohli that such things don't happen and there is no need to touch his feet at all.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)