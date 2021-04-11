'Guess Whose Team He’s In': Krunal Pandya, Baby Agastya Share Laugh At 'Daddy Pandya'

With the IPL 2021 season sending cricketers into long-hauls of bio-bubble environments, Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Krunal Pandya was seen sharing some pool time with his nephew baby Agastya on Friday. Taking to Twitter, Krunal shared an image with his brother Hardik Pandya's son cheekily asking netizens to guess which team Agastya was a part of when it came to laughing at 'Daddy Pandya'. In the images, Agastya can be seen wrapped around Krunal as they share a laugh looking on to someone, seemingly Hardik, at a distance.

Guess whose team he’s in when we have to laugh at Daddy Pandya ðŸ˜ŽðŸ¤£ @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/xCbczIz2rX — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 11, 2021

The Pandya brothers have been enjoying their bio-bubble time with family members as the Indian Premier League kicks off. Earlier this week, right before Mumbai Indians were to face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the grand IPL 2021 opener, Hardik Pandya shared his secret behind keeping calm, posting an adorable picture with his baby Agastya. Captioning it as- 'The laughter I need before the game,' Pandya can be seen sitting next to Agastya who is all smiles with his dad.

â˜€ï¸ the kind of Sundays I love â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/lia7HqgIjB — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 11, 2021

Last week, Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic had also taken to her Instagram to post an adorable picture with her husband and son Agastya ahead of the Indian Premier League season. In the picture, they are seen enjoying some pool time together while baby Agastya.

MI lose IPL 2021 opener to RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) restricted the five-time winners to a manageable total of 159/9 from their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to field first with Harshal Patel registering a fifer as he picked up three wickets in the final over by conceding just a single run.

In reply, Virat Kohli (33) and RCB's new recruit Glenn Maxwell (39) added 42 runs for the third-wicket stand after they had lost pinch-hitter Washington Sundar and young domestic talent Rajat Patidar. However, it was 'Mr.360' AB de Villiers who stole the show with an impactful knock of a 27-ball 48 at a strike rate of 177.78. Even as he was dismissed on the third-last ball of the contest, he managed to pull RCB to the finish line to clinch a final ball thriller and add the first two points to their tally.

