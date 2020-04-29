Hanuma Vihari Amazed By Virat Kohli's Work Ethic, Names Best Part Of Skipper's Game

Team India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari revealed that the was amazed and inspired by skipper Virat Kohli's work ethic and named the best part about the batting maestro's game. Virat Kohli, leading the team from the front, has become a role model for the side's youngsters and is giving shape & direction in solidifying their position in the national side. Often, the team's youngsters have praised the Indian skipper for his attitude, temperament, and passion towards the game and have revealed that they ae following his footsteps in order to better themselves as players.

Hanuma Vihari hails Kohli's preparation

Speaking to a sports website, Hanuma Vihari revealed that the best part about skipper Virat Kohli's game was his preparation and said that he had learnt it from the man himself. The Andhra batsman said that he was inspired by Virat Kohli's work ethic. Talking about his career for the national side, Hanuma Vihari said that he believes he has the ability to play across all formats of the game and he was ready to put on a show when given an opportunity.

'Using this break to sharpen my skills'

"I am going to use this time to focus on my fitness, sharpen my skills for county cricket as well as for the Australia tour in late 2020", Vihari said as quoted by an online publication.

"Mentally I am trying hard to keep myself positive and busy. My challenge is: there is no cricket for the next three to four months.", he added.

"A few days into this enforced break because of the pandemic, I have begun to realise all the implications: I cannot go out, meet friends or do anything, pretty much. But that is the need of the hour - you have to isolate yourself and make sure things settle down."

