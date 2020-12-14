Hanuma Vihari Makes Amends With Classy Second Innings Hundred In Warmup Game: WATCH

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Indian Test all-rounder Hanuma Vihari scored just 15 runs in the first innings of the recently-concluded three-day warm-up game against Australia A. However, the cricketer came back strongly to struck a classy ton in the second innings, scoring 104 runs from 194 balls and forming an unbeaten 147-run stand with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. The action will now continue with the India vs Australia pink ball Test match at the Adelaide Oval from December 17 onwards, where he is likely to feature in the Indian playing XI.
The three-day pink-ball game between Australia A and India ends in a draw.— BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2020
India 194 and 386/4d
Australia 108 and 307/4
📸📸 Courtesy: Getty Images Australia pic.twitter.com/vMZhk2WNuc
India, enjoying an 86-run first-innings lead, batted with complete authority during the entirety of Day 2 of their three-day tour game. Arriving at the crease at 108-2, Hanuma Vihari scored an unbeaten 104, in an innings filled with 13 elegant boundaries. He was ably supported by dashing wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who himself smoked 103* runs from just 73 balls during his adventurous stay in the middle.
Regular skipper Virat Kohli is slated to return home (paternity leave) after the conclusion of the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval. In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane is expected to lead Team India for the final three matches. India’s star batsman Rohit Sharma, who missed the limited-overs segment of the tour due to an untimely injury, will be eligible for playing XI from the third Test onwards. Here is a look at the entire India squad for Australia Tests 2020.
