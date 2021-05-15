Hanuma Vihari Opens Up On Relief Efforts To Battle COVID, Has A Team Of 100 To Aid Fight

Despite being in the United Kingdom for the ongoing County Championship, Test specialist has ensured to contribute to India's battle against the lethal second wave of the Coronavirus. At a time when several cricketers have come forth and extended help through monetary donations, Vihari has laid down a network of volunteers to ensure that relief reaches those who need it the most. The Indian cricketer has made the most of his social media reach as he uses his Twitter to handle to amplify appeals as India battles an acute shortage of medical equipment.

Apart from amplifying calls of help on Twitter, Vihari - who braved the lethal Australian pace attack to salvage a draw at the SCG during India's conquest of the Border Gavaskar Trophy - has also assembled a team of around 100 volunteers, comprising friends and followers from across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Speaking to news agency PTI in an exclusive interview, Vihari said that he started with an intention of helping people at the ground level who actually need every help possible in these difficult times.

"With the second wave being so strong, getting a bed became a difficulty and that is something which is unthinkable. So, I decided to use my followers as my volunteers and help as many people as I can," Vihari, who has more than 110,000 followers, said.

What started off initially on social media, as the distress calls grew, Vihari deemed it fit to assemble a team that would create a network of help givers, all part of a WhatsApp group, to help arrange hospital beds, oxygen supplies and essential medicines wherever required.

"I built my own team. It's all about good intentions and people do get inspired and come out to help me. I have around 100 people on a WhatsApp group as volunteers and it's their hard work that we have been able to help a few people. Yes, I am a cricketer, well known but I am able to help because of their untiring efforts to reach the distressed," said Vihari.

"I started as one and now we have many friends in different platforms through my following on social media. I send them requests I get and they do the search. I chip in if any recommendations are required or to post on social media. Even my wife, sister and few of my Andhra teammates are part of my volunteer team. It's so heartening to see their support," Vihari added.

Vihari becomes India's hero in Australia

During India's conquest of Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Hanuma Vihari played a heroic role to keep the Men in Blue alive in the series. When India headed towards a defeat in the third Test at SCG, Vihari carried out the rescue act alongside Ashwin. Both Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin had shared an unbeaten 62-run stand for the sixth wicket to ensure that India did not suffer a batting collapse. They wore down Australia by batting for more than 42 overs. Ashwin remained unbeaten on 39 while Hanuma Vihari was not out on 23.

Vihari was limping for a major part of his innings due to a hamstring injury, while Ashwin took several blows on his body especially the chest but those blows did not make any difference to their commitment as the duo kept the Australians at bay with a marathon match-saving effort. The 27-year-old Test specialist has also been named in India's squad for the World Test Championship finale against New Zealand and the subsequent England tour.