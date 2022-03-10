Last Updated:

Harbhajan Congratulates 'friend' Bhagwant Mann On Becoming New Punjab CM; 'What A Picture'

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh congratulated Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on winning the people's mandate.

Former Indian Internation cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to congratulate Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on winning the people's mandate. "Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty and My friend #BhagwantMann on Becoming our New Chief minister .. great to hear that he will be taking oath as the new CM in Bhagat Singh's village Khatkarkalan...what a picture…this is a proud moment for Mata ji", he wrote. 

Bhagwant Mann will become the next Punjab CM after his party, AAP, won the Punjab Elections with a landslide win. Bhagwant Mann himself too emerged victorious from the Dhuri Assembly constituency winning by 65,858 votes. In total, the Aam Aadmi Party won 92 of the 117 seats.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress won just 18 seats with Bahujan Samaj Party winning one, Bharatiya Janata Party winning two, Shiromani Akali Dal winning three and one seat going to an Independent candidate. 

Punjab Elections: Charanjit Singh Channi loses election from both seats

Meanwhile, in a big shocker, which also comes as a massive embarrassment for the Indian National Congress, outgoing Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi who contested from two seats, lost elections from both of them. 

In the Chamkaur Sahib seat, Charanjit Singh Channi lost to Dr Charanjit Singh of the AAP by a margin of over 5,000 votes after earlier having defeated him in the 2017 elections. He also suffered defeat in Bhadaur to AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke by more than 33,000 votes. 

Apart from Channi, other political heavyweights, including the likes of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal, Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal also lost from their respective constituencies. 

Raghav Chadha elated as AAP sweeps polls in Punjab

Raghav Chadha, AAP's in-charge for the state expressed his delight over the massive landslide victory his party received in the state of Punjab. Chadha credited the party workers for the work and said the party will work for the welfare of the state. "Punjab will not be known as 'Udta Punjab' from now onwards, but 'Uthta Punjab'," he said.

"All the credit goes to AAP workers, they didn't see day or night, summer or winter, and continued working for the party. AAP will work for everybody progressively,” he said while interacting with the media. 

