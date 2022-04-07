Harbhajan Says He 'actually Started Shivering' After Dhoni's Decision In IND Vs PAK Match

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recently spoke to Paddy Upton on his podcast "Lessons From The World's Best', and revealed an instance during the ICC World Cup 2011 semi-final match between India and Pakistan, which gave him chills mid-way in the game. The Ind vs Pak matches have always been nigh-intensity contests, which feature high drama, theatrics, pressure and moments. Both teams clashed against each other in the semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2011 semi-final, which India won and later claimed their first ODI World Cup title in 28 overs.

Meanwhile, speaking on the 'Lessons From The World's Best' podcast, Harbhajan revealed a moment when the legendary skipper MS Dhoni asked him to bowl and he became instantly nervous. “There were times… when I was playing the India vs Pakistan World Cup match in Mohali. When Dhoni asked me to bowl in the second spell I actually started shivering. They were batting really well at that stage. He asked me to bowl after the drinks break. I did not want to show people the pressure,” Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan's wicket of Umar Akmal triggered a collapse for Pakistan's batting line-up

Pakistan were chasing the target of 261 runs and stood at 142/4 in the World Cup semifinal match when Harbhajan got the wicket of Umar Akmal, which triggered a collapse. However, as described by the off-spinner, he was nerve wrecked when Dhoni asked him to bowl his second spell. Despite the nervousness, Harbhajan managed to keep his calm and stuck to what he knew the best.

During his conversation with Paddy Upton, Harbhajan further explained that keeping calm is very important in pressure situations. "You have to keep calm and think that you've done this before and for all these years, you have worked hard for this moment. Keep those emotions aside, focus, take a deep breath and do what you know you do best. I got a wicket off the first ball itself and it helped me get my confidence back. I was calmer and full of emotions after that wicket and it gave me that breathing space," added Harbhajan.

Image: PTI