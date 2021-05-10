Harbhajan Singh Covid-19 Donation: KKR Spinner's Contribution To Fight Questioned By Fans

India's veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is one of the most celebrated cricketers in the country. The bowler has featured in a number of memorable matches for the Indian national side and was also an integral part of the ICC World T20 2007 and the ICC 2011 World Cup-winning squads. Apart from entertaining fans with his on-field performance, the 40-year-old has also contributed to the betterment of society over the years. While several cricketing stars have come forward with monetary and non-monetary help amid the ongoing health crisis in India, several fans have been curious to know the Harbhajan Singh COVID-19 donation amount.

Harbhajan Singh Covid-19 donation

While the exact figure of the donation remains unknown, the champion cricketer has done his bit by undertaking a number of initiatives during the dire circumstances. The spinner had recently announced that he plans to setup a COVID-19 testing laboratory in Pune. Moreover, in April last year, the cricketer had taken to his social media accounts to confirm that he along with his wife Geeta Basra will distribute ration to as many as 5000 families residing in Jalandhar free of cost.

It is worth mentioning that Harbhajan Singh had also pledged his support to Shahid Afridi's charity organisation, which had irked people in India, and Twitterati had slammed him for his stance. Fans were left unimpressed as Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh campaigned for Shahid Afridi's organization. The former Pakistan captain has been very vocal about his views on Kashmir. After Shahid Afridi's hateful comments against India, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh had vouched to cut ties with the ex-Pakistani cricketer.

Harbhajan Singh IPL salary

The Jalandhar-born cricketer has been a part of the Indian Premier League since the inaugural edition. The finger spinner has represented franchises like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the cash-rich league. Singh was picked up by the Kolkata-based franchise in the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year at his base price. The Harbhajan Singh IPL salary for the 2021 season stands at INR 2 crore.

Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021 stats

Harbhajan Singh's inclusion in the KKR squad further bolstered their spin department that already had the likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav. Ahead of the IPL 2021 suspension, the seasoned campaigner got to feature in just 3 matches. According to the Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021 stats, the offie bowled at an economy rate of 9.00. Singh remained wicketless in three appearances in the latest edition of the marquee event.

IPL 2021 suspension confirmation

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

Harbhajan Singh net worth details

According to networthbro.com, Harbhajan Singh net worth is estimated to be INR 63 crore. The Harbhajan Singh net worth comprises his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Indian cricket player. The Harbhajan Singh net worth also comprises his endorsing deals with popular brands like Pepsi, Royal Stag and Reebok. Moreover, the star cricketer has also made around INR 58.14 crore just from his participation in the Indian Premier League.

Disclaimer: The above Harbhajan Singh net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

