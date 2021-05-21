Harbhajan Singh Has Special Mention For Governor Of Chandigarh On Social Media; Here's Why

India is facing the deadly second wave of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Amidst these torrid times, a plethora of organizations are coming forward and helping the country deal with the dire situation. One such organization is 'United Sikhs', which is a United Nations-affiliated human rights and advocacy organization.

Harbhajan Singh thanks Governor of Chandigarh for allowing to turn Sports Complex in Chandigarh into COVID-19 care center

United Sikhs have been relentlessly working to arrange oxygen concentrators for people infected by COVID-19. They are distributing oxygen concentrators in the states of Punjab, Delhi and Karnataka. They have also started a 50-bed COVID-19 Care Cente with oxygen pipelines installed at each bed at the Sports Complex, Sector 43 in Chandigarh. The facility was inaugurated by the Governor of Chandigarh V.P. Singh Badnore.

On Friday, Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to Instagram and posted a story where he lauded the Non-Profit Organization for converting the sports complex into a COVID-19 care facility. In his story, Harbhajan also went on to thank the Governor of Chandigarh. Here's a look at the veteran cricketer's Instagram story.

While the exact figure of the Harbhajan Singh donation for corona remains unknown, the champion cricketer has done his bit by undertaking a number of initiatives during the dire circumstances. The spinner had recently announced that he plans to setup a COVID-19 testing laboratory in Pune. Moreover, in April last year, the cricketer had taken to his social media accounts to confirm that he along with his wife Geeta Basra will distribute ration to as many as 5000 families residing in Jalandhar free of cost.

Harbhajan Singh's inclusion in the KKR squad further bolstered their spin department that already had the likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav. Ahead of the IPL 2021 suspension, the seasoned campaigner got to feature in just 3 matches. According to the Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021 stats, the offie bowled at an economy rate of 9.00. Singh remained wicketless in three appearances in the latest edition of the marquee event.

