Harbhajan Singh Names Bollywood Actor He Wants To See Playing His Character In His Biopic 

With almost a week to go when the IPL 2021 begins, India's former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has given some interesting answers of questions asked by his fans. Harbhajan Singh who is currently serving his quarantine period before he joins his new team Kolkata in the Indian Premier League featured in a special question-answer session conducted by the franchise on its Instagram page on April 1. During the interaction, the turbanator revealed that living in quarantine has been tough for him as he has to stay in his room all the time. However, he also shared that to pass his time in quarantine he prefers watching webseries and movies on OTT platforms.

During the interaction session, Harbhajan was asked that which Bollywood actor he would like to see playing his character if there will be his biopic. Harbhajan said, "If there would a film made based on my story then I think either Vicky Kaushal or Ranveer Singh should play. Both these boys looks like me and also have a good height and physic. Therefore they will be able to play my role very good, especially Vicky Kaushal as he is also a Punjabi guy so I think he will do it correctly." READ | Ex-India selector backs Virat Kohli over split-captaincy debate, downplays IPL record

The trend of biopic has been doing rounds in the Bollywood film industry. One of the most famous biopic on a cricketer is MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which was played by late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Apart from MS Dhoni, biopics have been made on Mohammad Azharuddin which was played by Emran Hashmi and another biopic is all set to come with Ranveer Singh playing the character of India's world cup winning captain Kapil Dev. The film is based on India's famous win during the 1983 world cup.

Harbhajan Singh's resemblance with Yo Yo Honey Singh

During the interactive session, Harbhajan also revealed how he cope up when people miss-identify him with Punjabi singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. "Many people have said this to me, once in Starbucks they wrote Honey on my coffee, I was wearing cap and a long coat then they thought Honey Singh has come. Later, when I asked them whose coffee is this, they said it was mine, again I asked why Honey is written on this, they said it is for you and then I replied I am Harbhajan."

The Turbanator also revealed that the name of 'Bhajji' was given by his team-mates when he was 20 years old and also said that he cannot remember how he got the name and which particular person named him that.

Talking about the Indian Premier League, team Kolkata will be starting their campaign on April 11 with a game against David Warner-led Hyderabad side in Chennai.

(Image Credits: PTI)