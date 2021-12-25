Harbhajan Singh Retires: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Hails Turbanator's Phenomenal Career

Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), wished former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh well on his retirement from the game. Harbhajan had a phenomenal career with Team India, Shah said, adding that his battling spirit and passion to perform always stood out. On Friday, Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing an end to a distinguished career that spanned more than 23 years.

"Harbhajan Singh has had a phenomenal career with Team India. He has been a part of many memorable victories both at home and away. He played his cricket with grit and passion and wore his heart on his sleeve. His fighting spirit and his zeal to perform for India when the team was under pressure is something that always stood out," Jay Shah was quoted as saying on BCCI's official website.

"His [Harbhajan's] presence on the field lifted everyone’s morale. While he played a major role with the ball, picking up wickets aplenty, it must be remembered that he has also played some crucial knocks with the bat, helping us get over the line. I wish him the best for all his future endeavours and wish to see him being closely associated with the game," Jay Shah added.

Harbhajan's career

Harbhajan is most popularly known for his incredible spell against Australia during the 2001 Border-Gavaskar series, where he picked up a hat-trick and helped India come from behind to register an emphatic victory at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Harbhajan also became the first Indian bowler to pick a hat-trick in Test cricket in the same series. Harbhajan has on several occasions contributed with the bat as well.

Harbhajan has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is for India between 1998 and 2016. The right-arm off-spinner picked up 417 wickets in Tests and is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format. Harbhajan has 269 wickets in ODIs and 25 wickets in T20Is. Harbhajan was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team and played a major role with the ball in India's historic campaign that year.

Image: PTI