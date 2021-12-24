Last Updated:

Harbhajan Singh Retires From Cricket, Affirms 'new Chapter Of Life About To Begin'

Harbhajan Singh wrote that "All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life"

Harbhajan Singh announces retirement

Harbhajan Singh has finally announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing an end to his decorated career. One of the greatest off-spinners to have ever played the game for India, Harbhajan took to social media to make the big announcement. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote.

" All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you"

 

Harbhajan Singh's full statement

Harbhajan Singh posted a video on social media announcing his retirement and said,

"Whenever i stepped onto the field wearing the India jersey there was no major inspiration other than that. There is a time in life when you have to make some tough calls I have been waiting to make this announcement for the past some years.

Today i am announcing that I will be retiring from all forms of cricket.  While i have been playing active cricket but due to commitment with Kolkata Knight RIders i decided to stay for IPL 2021 season but i had made up my mind mid way through the season."

"Like every cricketer, i also want to say goodbye in an Indian jersey however destiny has something else in store for me. For whichever team I have played I have ensured that I give my best for the team to finish at the top be it Team India, Punjab team, CSK, KKR  or Mumbai Indians."

Watch Harbhajan's retirement announcement:

He did not feature in a single game during the UAE leg of the tournament. Harbhajan Singh's last international appearance came in 2016 in a T20 international game. Harbhajan took 417 wickets in 103 Tests and is currently fourth on the list of most Test wickets by an Indian bowler.

