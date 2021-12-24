Last Updated:

Harbhajan Singh Retires: Indian Cricket Fraternity Lauds 'tremendous Exponent Of Off-spin'

Following Harbhajan Singh's announcement, the Indian cricket fraternity hailed him for his remarkable career, calling him an inspiration to younger cricketers.

Harbhajan Singh

India's legendary off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh, announced retirement from all forms of cricket on December 24, thereby ending his spectacular career spanning more than 23 years. Bhajji, who is considered one of the best bowlers of all time, took to social media to make his decision and bid farewell to the game that has given him 'everything in life.'

Following Harbhajan's announcement, the Indian cricket fraternity hailed him for his remarkable career, calling him a 'tremendous exponent of off-spin' and an inspiration to younger bowlers.

Indian cricket fraternity hails Harbhajan Singh

Batting legend posted a classy tribute for Harbhajan as he wished him best for the 'doosra' phase of his career.

Veteran batter VVS Laxman congratulated Harbhajan Singh for an extraordinary career, stating that he has helped the team to several outstanding victories in the past. He ended his tribute by wishing Bhajji all the best for his future.

Similarly, fellow legendary off-spinner Pragyan Ojha also congratulated Bhajji on a fantastic career, stating that the entire nation was proud of his achievements. He not only wished him the best for his future but also gave special thanks to him for being an inspiration to the younger generation of spinners.

Meanwhile, veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle praised Harbhajan Singh for his growth in the game, stating that it was fantastic to see him transform into a match-winner for the team from his younger days.

Meanwhile, some other tributes from both former and current cricketers can be seen below.

Harbhajan Singh Twitter post

Following his Twitter post, Harbhajan Singh also provided a more elaborate retirement announcement via a video that he shared on his official YouTube channel where he said,

"Whenever i stepped onto the field wearing the India jersey there was no major inspiration other than that. There is a time in life when you have to make some tough calls I have been waiting to make this announcement for the past some years.

Today i am announcing that I will be retiring from all forms of cricket.  While i have been playing active cricket but due to commitment with Kolkata Knight RIders i decided to stay for IPL 2021 season but i had made up my mind mid way through the season."

"Like every cricketer, i also want to say goodbye in an Indian jersey however destiny has something else in store for me. For whichever team I have played I have ensured that I give my best for the team to finish at the top be it Team India, Punjab team, CSK, KKR  or Mumbai Indians."

 

