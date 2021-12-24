Harbhajan Singh Retires: Indian Cricket Fraternity Lauds 'tremendous Exponent Of Off-spin'

India's legendary off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh, announced retirement from all forms of cricket on December 24, thereby ending his spectacular career spanning more than 23 years. Bhajji, who is considered one of the best bowlers of all time, took to social media to make his decision and bid farewell to the game that has given him 'everything in life.'

Following Harbhajan's announcement, the Indian cricket fraternity hailed him for his remarkable career, calling him a 'tremendous exponent of off-spin' and an inspiration to younger bowlers.

Indian cricket fraternity hails Harbhajan Singh

Batting legend posted a classy tribute for Harbhajan as he wished him best for the 'doosra' phase of his career.

Veteran batter VVS Laxman congratulated Harbhajan Singh for an extraordinary career, stating that he has helped the team to several outstanding victories in the past. He ended his tribute by wishing Bhajji all the best for his future.

Hearty congratulations to my great mate @harbhajan_singh on a remarkable career! A tremendous exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who fashioned many a wonderful Indian victory. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, go well! pic.twitter.com/xEMTpGBru3 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 24, 2021

Similarly, fellow legendary off-spinner Pragyan Ojha also congratulated Bhajji on a fantastic career, stating that the entire nation was proud of his achievements. He not only wished him the best for his future but also gave special thanks to him for being an inspiration to the younger generation of spinners.

Meanwhile, veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle praised Harbhajan Singh for his growth in the game, stating that it was fantastic to see him transform into a match-winner for the team from his younger days.

What a great career @harbhajan_singh. Wonderful to see you flower from a slim, young, talented cricketer to a match-winner. Wish you lots of happiness and satisfaction. You gave your family so much to be proud of https://t.co/QsMjX5eymD — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 24, 2021

Meanwhile, some other tributes from both former and current cricketers can be seen below.

Congratulations on a wonderful career Pajhi 🤗 Your contribution to cricket has been immense and it was a pleasure to play alongside you 😊 Enjoyed our great moments together on and off the field. Wishing you luck for your next innings @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/CRtxghzYLv — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 24, 2021

Well done on a stellar career bhajju pa! Good luck with what’s in store👍🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/IhJ0aWxg2O — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 24, 2021

Those who say cricket is becoming a batsman’s game should look at your career. You’re a true superstar @harbhajan_singh! 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/LkLywlFGkO — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 24, 2021

Harbhajan Singh Twitter post

All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.

My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful .https://t.co/iD6WHU46MU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021

Following his Twitter post, Harbhajan Singh also provided a more elaborate retirement announcement via a video that he shared on his official YouTube channel where he said,