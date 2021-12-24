Harbhajan Singh Retires: Sreesanth Pens Note For Ex-spinner, Says 'cherish Lovely Hugs'

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh officially announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday morning, with several fans and other cricketers paying tribute to the off-spinner. Once such player for former Indian teammate Sreesanth said that it was a huge honour to have played with him. The duo was part of both the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup Triumph.

"@harbhajan_singh Ur gonna be the one of the best ever played cricket not just for India but in the world of cricket..it’s a huge honour to know u and to have played with you b bhajjipa ….will always cherish the lovely hugs( lucky for me ) before my spells ) lots of love and respect."

Sreesanth on slap gate controversy

Meanwhile, when one talks about Sreesanth and Harbhajan they are always reminded of the slapping incident. This incident occurred after Mumbai Indians suffered a defeat against Kings XI Punjab. Harbhajan Singh had openly slapped S Sreesanth and was handed an 11-game ban for the incident and this has been discussed ever since it happened.

Sreesanth revealed that he begged the BCCI to not take action against Harbhajan for the incident as he is a match-winner for Team India. “And even in front of Nanavati sir, they have the video clipping also if not, where I’m literally crying and begging and telling him not to ban or do anything with Bhajji paa, we are going to play together. I don’t want anything to be taken away from Bhajji paa because he is a match-winner, he has taken hat-tricks for India. I’ve just started playing and I want to win matches with Bhajji paa because I consider him as my elder brother there is a video. I don’t know whether they will give it to you or not. You can ask Nanavati sir,” he said as quoted by CricketAddictor.

“But I’m absolutely fine with Bhajji paa. He’s changed a lot. In public also he has said ‘Sree tu kahi bhi ho yaar, maaf karde’ (Sree, wherever you are, please forgive me). He was always my elder brother, maybe at that point of time it was different but he will always be a legend,” Sreesanth concluded.

(Image: PTI/ANI)