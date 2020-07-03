Harbhajan Singh Turns 40: Yuvraj Singh Leads Players' Wishes By Comically Trolling Spinner

Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh share a great camaraderie. The duo has not only played together for India in all formats over the years but has also served the Punjab domestic team together. The Yuvraj Singh Harbhajan Singh connection goes back to the time when they were starting in cricket. In recent times, both Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have taken turns to troll each other online. Yuvraj has continued the same tradition again, during his Harbhajan Singh birthday wishes.

Yuvraj Singh’s funny Harbhajan Singh birthday wish

Harbhajan Singh turned 40 on Friday and wishes poured in for the Indian off-spinner from all over the world. However, former teammate Yuvraj Singh took the opportunity to take a sly dig at Harbhajan Singh on his birthday. Yuvraj Singh shared a special video on the Harbhajan Singh birthday occasion.

The video shows some of the moments shared by Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh. During the Harbhajan Singh birthday message posted by Yuvraj Singh, the all-rounder questions whether it is a happy 40th or a 47th birthday for the spinner. While sharing the video, Yuvraj Singh also wrote that it shows the wonderful years the duo have spent together, pulling each other’s leg and sometimes even their pants.

In the caption Yuvraj Singh also wrote how Harbhajan Singh has shown the world he is a 'king'. Yuvraj Singh then cheekily asked the off-spinner for a party after the quarantine ends.

Other former cricketers were also quick to send in their Harbhajan Singh birthday wishes. Former Indian pacer Sreesanth also wished the off-spinner. Sreesanth shared several pictures with Harbhajan while also sharing some of his records in his Harbhajan Singh birthday wish.

@harbhajan_singh Happy birthday Bhajjipa. First Indian to take a hat-trick in Tests

- Took 32 wickets in 3 Tests v Australia in 2001

Part of WT20 2007 & WC 2011 winning teams

Won 4 IPL titles ..the most loving personality around..great inspiration ✌🏻

Still going strong at 40! pic.twitter.com/KKH7vI1Jid — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) July 3, 2020

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan regularly troll each other

Both the players are constantly seen pulling each other’s leg online. The duo leaves hilarious comments on each other’s posts, leaving the audience in splits. Last month, Harbhajan Singh had shared a video of dismissing Yuvraj Singh. In the caption, the off-spinner wrote “Paaaaaaaji seedha khelo". In another instance, Yuvraj Singh was quick to give it back to Harbhajan after the latter posted pictures posing with a skateboard online. Yuvraj Singh asked Harbhajan to skate a bit and show it to the world while trolling Harbhajan.

Harbhajan Singh has been one of India’s most successful spinners. The Harbhajan Singh wickets tally speaks for itself when it comes to the Punjab bowler’s achievements. The record of Harbhajan Singh wickets places him 2nd on the list of both highest wickets taken by a spinner in Tests and ODIs for India.

Image Courtesy: PTI