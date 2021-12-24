Harbhajan Singh's Full Statement While Announcing Retirement From Cricket; WATCH

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on December 24 via a social media post and a video that he shared on his official YouTube channel.

The 41-year old was a vital part of the Indian team across all formats and also played an integral role in helping the Men in Blue win 2007 T20 and 2011 World Cups.

Harbhajan Singh's full statement while announcing retirement

All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.

My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful .https://t.co/iD6WHU46MU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh also provided a more elaborate reflection on his career via his official YouTube channel. "My journey from the streets of Jalandhar to become the Turnabator for Team India has been a beautiful one. There is no bigger motivation for me in life than stepping out on the field while wearing the India jersey. However, there comes a time in life where we have to take a tough decision and you have to move forward in life. I was waiting for the last few years to make this announcement public - I am retiring from all forms of cricket," said the 41-year old.

Since making his international debut as a 17-year old against Australia in March 1998, the veteran off-spinner has picked up a staggering 417 wickets in 103 Test matches and is also the country's fourth-highest wicket-taker in the format. Moreover, Bhajji has also represented the Men in Blue in 236 ODIs, where he has picked up 269 wickets. As for the T20I format, he has picked up 25 wickets in 28 matches.

"In many ways, I had already retired as a cricketer but hadn't been able to make a formal announcement. I haven't been an active cricketer for a while. But I had a commitment to Kolkata Knight Riders and wanted to spend the (2021) IPL season with them. But during the season itself, I had made up my mind to retire," added Harbhajan.

The 41-year old established himself as India's top spinner alongside Anil Kumble in 2001 when he grabbed a famous hat-trick against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Harbhajan dismissed Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne in successive deliveries. This feat interestingly was also the first Test hat-trick achieved by an Indian.