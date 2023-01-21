Hardik Pandya Casually Walks Away After Taking Left-handed Catch Off Own Bowling: WATCH

India are currently locking horns against New Zealand in the second ODI of their three-match series in Raipur. India have acquired an upper hand over the Kiwis by picking five wickets for 15 runs on the board. Apart from Mohammed Shami, who picked up two wickets, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya also chipped in with scalps of their own. Shardul Thakur then came in and dismissed New Zealand skipper Tom Lathan for 1 off 17 balls.

Meanwhile, it is Hardik Pandya's contribution that is garnering all the attention on social media. Pandya pitched up to Kiwi opener Devon Conway, who attempted to drive the ball back but ended up giving a low catch to the Indian all-rounder. Pandya grabbed a sensational left-handed catch as he plucked the ball out before it touched the ground to remove Conway for 7 off 16 balls. The effort left everyone awestruck including the commentators.

Shami dismissed opener Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell for 0 and 1 runs, respectively. Siraj picked the wicket of Henry Nicholls for 2 off 29 balls. Earlier, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. This is the first time Raipur is hosting an international game.



India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c, wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

Image: BCCI/Twitter