Hardik Pandya Celebrates His Cricket Birthday With Special Message For Fans: WATCH

Hardik Pandya shared an emotional video on Twitter for Mumbai Indians fans after completing 6 years with the franchise in the Indian Premier League. Hardik Pandya was purchased by the Mumbai Indians in the 2015 edition of the IPL for Rs 10 lakhs. Since then, Hardik Pandya has managed to be a core part of Mumbai Indians and found a secure place as a heavy hitter in the squad.

A walk down memory lane and looking back at 6 extraordinary years with a team so close to my heart @mipaltan. To the management, staff, teammates and fans who've been with me on this journey, thank you from the bottom of my heart — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 19, 2021

Hardik Pandya IPL 2021 game so far

After Kieron Pollard, the Mumbai Indians team 2021 have placed their trust in Hardik and Krunal Pandya as secure options for their lower batting order. Even though Hardik Pandya, in terms of runs, hasn't had much of an impact, his impressive striking ability in times of need and his ability to bowl is what made the Mumbai Indians stick with him all these years. The Mumbai Indians team 2021 retained him for a price of Rs. 11 crores. The Hardik Pandya IPL 2021 performance has seen him with a brilliant display of fielding even though he has made much impact with his batting yet.

The time when Hardik Pandya got noticed

Hardik Pandya came into the limelight in Match 43 of the IPL 2015. Chasing a score of 158 against the Chennai Super Kings, Hardik Pandya hit 3 6s in the 19th over bowled by Pawan Negi. This grabbed the attention of veteran cricketer Virender Sehwag who loves to call him 'Kung Fu Pandya'. After this, people started taking note of Hardik Pandya as a prominent cricketer. He went on to score 21 runs from 8 deliveries with a strike rate of 262.50 in the match.

Hardik Pandya stats

His performance in the IPL 2015 helped him gain a spot in international cricket where he played his first T20 international against Australia on January 27, 2016. He later made his ODI debut against New Zealand on October 16, 2016. In his 48 T20Is, Hardik Pandya has scored 474 runs taking 41 wickets. In his 60 ODIs, he has scored 1267 runs taking 55 wickets. In his 11 Test matches, he has scored 532 runs taking 17 wickets. The Hardik Pandya stats prove that India have found the all-rounder that they were searching for.

Hardik Pandya net worth

The BCCI has upgraded Hardik Pandya's contract and has placed him in the Grade A category which earns him Rs. 5 crores annually. According to insidesport.com, Hardik Pandy has earned around Rs. 44 crores from IPL itself. He currently has a 6000 square feet penthouse in his hometown of Vadodara, Gujarat.

