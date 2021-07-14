Hardik Pandya, Devdutt Padikkal Take Part In Team India's Photoshoot; BCCI Shares Video

For the Men in Blue, it's "lights, camera, action" time as they prepare for a limited-overs series in Sri Lanka. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a video on Wednesday showing Team India players posing for a portrait before the commencement of their three-match ODI series against the hosts. Players like Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Devdutt Padikkal can be seen posing for the camera in the video. The video also shows them having a good time together while playing online games and table tennis.

When #TeamIndia went

Lights ⚡️

Camera 📸

Action 🎬



The excitement is building up ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka 👌 👌 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/fo1HrkTR8B — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2021

India's tour of Sri Lanka

Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been named captain and vice-captain respectively for the Sri Lanka tour with Rahul Dravid as head coach. India and Sri Lanka will lock horns against each other in a three-match ODI series and as many T20I matches, starting July 18. Earlier, the series was slated to start on July 13, however, due to COVID-19 cases inside the Sri Lanka camp, the boards agreed to postpone the clash by a week. The BCCI has included several uncapped players in the squad, a couple of whom might even get a chance before the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The series against Sri Lanka is being labelled vital because it would be India's sole white-ball outing before the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starts in October. The team's management, lead by former Indian captain Rahul Dravid, has already hinted at giving new players a chance but has also recognised that it would be hard to give every member of the squad game time, so they will only try players who are on selectors' radar. According to reports, Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw, and Ruturaj Gaikwad are amongst the youngsters being considered for the WorldT20, so it is likely that they might get a chance on the tour.

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

(Image Credit: BCCI/Twitter)