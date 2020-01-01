Hardik Pandya Makes It Official On New Years', Shares Pic With Girlfriend Nataša Stanković

Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković are not anymore the 'rumoured' couple because the cricketer just made it Insta-official. Pandya took to his Instagram handle to share a stunning picture with his lady love and wrote: "Starting the year with my firework." Arjun Kapoor was among the first ones to drop the comment saying: "Bohot hard".

Reports of Natasa warming up to Hardik’s family had also surfaced recently. Natasa’s birthday post for Hardik Pandya on October 11 was one of the main reasons for the link-up rumours to get more fire. The actor had written, “To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely have made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn’t be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner . Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I’ll always have your back. Happy bday HP 🤴🏽❤️ God bless you @hardikpandya93 #happyface.”

While speaking to a news agency, Hardik Pandya revealed when he was going to be back in action. He said that he is expecting to make a comeback before the New Zealand series or mid-way. He then made it clear that his plan is to play some international games, IPL and then the World T20. The Mumbai Indians superstar then went on to say that it is not easy to make a comeback even though it might sound cool because one needs motivation in order to make it happen. He then added that at the same time it was also important to make sure that one did not go down the wrong path. The 26-year-old then made a big statement that physically he can always come back but it is important to stay healthy mentally.