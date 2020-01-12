Hardik Pandya Quashes Comparisons With Kapil Dev & Stokes, Here's What He Said

Ace Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has often drawn comparisons with legendary Kapil Dev ever since he received his ODI cap from the former India skipper. The all-rounder is set to make his comeback to the Indian team for the upcoming New Zealand tour after being sidelined due to injury. Pandya, however, on Sunday said that he does not compare himself with the likes of Ben Stokes and legendary Kapil Dev.

'I just want to be Hardik'

Speaking to a leading news daily on Sunday, Pandya said that he does not want look at the comparisons with Ben Stokes and Kapil Dev. Placing the team before his personal achievements, Pandya added, "I have to be at my 100% that is what matters to me. I have to ensure that the team wins even if I score less, that will make me more happy. I just want to be myself."

Pandya on Dhoni's run out

Hardik Pandya also reflected upon the unfortunate run-out of MS Dhoni that led to the Indian side's exit from the 2019 World Cup. He said that the biggest trauma was when MS Dhoni had got out because he was confident that Dhoni would get India past the finish line like he had done it on so many instances even on that particular day as well. Pandya then mentioned that it was a miracle throw from Martin Guptill and had it not been for that run out then they were still confident of winning the contest.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai all-rounder also said he was confident that MS would have found a way to score two sixes. He then went on to add when that unfortunate run-out had happened, they were still feeling that MS had made his ground and also went on to mention that one does not generally see a run-out with Dhoni. They then saw it on the screen and also saw the former skipper walk back to the pavilion.

'It was emotionally challenging as well'

While speaking about his injury phase which forced him to stay away from the team, Pandya revealed how challenging it was for him to recover from the surgery and further apprised about his emotional moment after speaking to Virat Kohli about his surgery. “I had a word with Virat. He just dropped a message, asking me how I am (after the surgery). I replied ‘I am good but I just wish that no one in the world goes through a back surgery’. I was obviously in meds and all and it was emotionally challenging as well."

