Hardik Pandya Reunited With Son Agastya; Wife Natasa Stankovic Shares Adorable Video

Swashbuckling India all-rounder Hardik Pandya met his son Agastya after months of staying away because of work. Hardik's wife Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable boomerang video of father and son.

Hardik and Natasa became proud parents in July and just after a few days Hardik had to fly to UAE for the Indian Premier League and later to Australia for ODI and T-20 series. Hardik also shared a beautiful picture where he is feeding his son with a bottle of milk and wrote, "From national duty to father duty." [sic]

Pandya clinches series for India

Pandya himself was on song recently as he led India to clinch the T20 series 2-0. Pandya, who has been deprived of bowling due to his back injury, smashed the Aussies as guided India to a six-wicket victory. He played a brilliant knock of 42 runs off 22 balls, with two humongous sixes to seal the deal at the end, and earned himself the Man of the Match award. Voice of Indian cricket Harsha Bhogle also went on to declare Pandya as the 'most feared finisher' in the game.

The Baroda cricketer remained unbeaten on a 42 (22) at a strike rate of nearly 191 including three boundaries and two maximums.

Pandya underwent a back surgery in October last year in the UK. His lower back had troubled him since the Test series in England in 2018. The surgery kept him out of action for almost a year, with the all-rounder last playing a T20 International against South Africa at home in September 2019.

He missed the Tests against the same opposition after that, the home series against Bangladesh and West Indies, a T20I series against Sri Lanka and ODIs against Australia at home, and the entire tour of New Zealand earlier this year.

