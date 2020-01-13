Hardik Pandya Reveals The Valuable Advice Given To Him By MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from cricket ever since India's heartbreaking loss in the World Cup 2019 semi-final at Manchester on July 10. It still remains a mystery as to what call Dhoni will be taking on his illustrious international cricketing career. Meanwhile, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has come forward and talked about one valuable piece of advice that MS Dhoni has given him.

READ: BCCI faces fans' wrath as Sanju Samson finds no place in NZ T20I squad, Pant cited

Pandya on the valuable advice given by MS Dhoni

While speaking to a news daily, Hardik Pandya went on to say once MS had told him that if he wants to get rid of the pressure of his own own pressure then he needed to stop looking at his score on the scoreboard. The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper had also told Pandya to put the team in front and he would never feel the pressure. The Mumbai cricketer also made an honest confession that since then he has never felt that kind of pressure that he used to feel earlier.

READ: Virender Sehwag compares 5-day Tests with baby diapers in typically witty Pataudi Lecture

Pandya on Dhoni's run out

While speaking to a news daily, Hardik Pandya said that his biggest trauma was when MS Dhoni had got out. He found it traumatic because he was confident that Dhoni would get India past the finish line like he had done it on so many instances even on that particular day as well. Pandya then mentioned that it was a miracle throw from Martin Guptill and had it not been for that run out then they were still confident of winning the contest.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai all-rounder also said he was confident that MS would have found a way to score two sixes. He then went on to add when that unfortunate run-out had happened, they were still feeling that MS had made his ground and also went on to mention that one does not generally see a run-out with Dhoni. They then saw it on the screen and also saw the former skipper walk back to the pavilion.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

READ: 'Hungry' Lewis hits century as West Indies sweep Ireland

READ: Dwayne Bravo gets recalled by West Indies after three-year T20 exile