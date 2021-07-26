Hardik Pandya Sings SL National Anthem At India Vs Sri Lanka T20I Game; Watch

Ahead of the T20I match between India and Sri Lanka scheduled to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, players from both countries gathered for the national anthem ceremony. It was then that some eagle-eyed fans spotted something unusual during the customary proceedings as the camera panned on the Indian Cricket team. Indian cricket team’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya was caught singing Sri Lanka’s national anthem at the venue.

National anthems played during the sports are symbolic of the nation that the teams represent. It is also a proud moment when players sing along as a sign of respect. The common saying goes, “Sing, stand, or hand on heart” when the national anthem plays as a part of the game before the kick-off. It is also a big morale booster to the teams to claim victory for the sake of the country that they originate.

However, Pandya who was caught chanting the opponent country’s national anthem attracted a barrage of reactions on Sunday. The short 7-second footage has now gone viral and has widely been shared across all social media platforms. “Is it just me that saw Hardik Pandya singing the SL national anthem, then?” A Twitter user wrote while sharing the video with a hashtag #SLvInd

Is it just me that saw @hardikpandya7 singing the SL national anthem, then? #SLvInd pic.twitter.com/TuALbiRFu4 — Pranith (@Pranith16) July 25, 2021

Internet and fans dropped mixed reactions as some called the cricketer “Multi-talented,” while others responded, “Did he forget he was Indian?” A user wrote, “What’s wrong??” Many seemed to appreciate Pandya’s gesture taking his singing in a positive light as a token of respect for the other country. “Hardik Pandya trying to lip-sync to the Sri Lankan anthem is priceless,” wrote a fan. Another stated, “Hardik Pandya singing Sri Lanka’s national anthem is the best thing i have seen so far. It’s all about respecting the nation.”

India and Sri Lanka kick-started the first of the three-match T20I series on July 25 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After a series-clinching performance against a second-string Sri Lankan side, India is playing the first T20I of the tour and is predicted to win it to secure an early lead in the series. The match began at 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) and is being live broadcasted by the Sony network on the digital feed on the Sony Liv app.

But does he know SL's National Anthem? 🙂 — Amit Prabhu (@AmitPrabhu9) July 25, 2021

In national anthem time, Hardik Pandya is singing Sri Lanka's National anthem. Awesome Hardik, and brilliant to see this. #INDvSL — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 25, 2021

After singing national anthem of Srilanka, Hardik Pandya is also playing for them. — ARKA (@arrys1v) July 25, 2021

Singing our anthem 🇱🇰

Dropped a catch

Hugged dharmasena

Scored 10 runs from 12 balls

Gave a spare bat to Chamika

Took the wicket of BANDARA 👏🏻🙏🏻

හරිත පණ්ඩුල @hardikpandya7 😂 adarei bokka 🇱🇰🤣 #SLvIND @OfficialSLC — Lenal Fernando (@LenalCFer) July 25, 2021

Hardik Pandya today:

- Gifted one of his bats to debutant Chamika

- Sang Sri Lankan national anthem

- Got out for a poultry score

- Dropped a sitter off Minod



Gearing up to become the next common candidate? 🦢😜#SLvIND — mahesh  (@CharterKubiya) July 25, 2021

Hardik Pandya was singing our national anthem and also he gifts debutant Chamika Karunaratne one of his bats before the match. @hardikpandya7

What a gesture!❤🙌#SLvsIND — Sasitha Hasaranga (@IamSasitha) July 25, 2021

@hardikpandya7 is a real gentleman 🙌.. Gave his spare bat to the debutant Chamika, Sang our national anthem and now he walked away before the umpire gave the decision. 👌👌 — Sandaru (@SandaruChamik) July 25, 2021

Just saw Hardik Pandya singing the Sri Lankan national anthem and I'm so much happier now.#SLvIND — Sagar (@Sagarwagh2002) July 25, 2021

National Anthem of Sri Lanka is so good that Hardik Pandya is also singing it with them.#INDvSL — Right Arm Over (@RightArmOver_) July 25, 2021

The best moment from today's match was @hardikpandya7 singing Sri Lanka's national anthem #INDvSL — Akash Sharma (@Heterodoxxe) July 25, 2021