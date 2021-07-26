Last Updated:

Hardik Pandya Sings SL National Anthem At India Vs Sri Lanka T20I Game; Watch

Indian cricket team’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya was caught singing Sri Lanka’s national anthem ahead of SL-India T20I match at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Ahead of the T20I match between India and Sri Lanka scheduled to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, players from both countries gathered for the national anthem ceremony. It was then that some eagle-eyed fans spotted something unusual during the customary proceedings as the camera panned on the Indian Cricket team. Indian cricket team’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya was caught singing Sri Lanka’s national anthem at the venue. 

National anthems played during the sports are symbolic of the nation that the teams represent. It is also a proud moment when players sing along as a sign of respect. The common saying goes, “Sing, stand, or hand on heart” when the national anthem plays as a part of the game before the kick-off. It is also a big morale booster to the teams to claim victory for the sake of the country that they originate.

However, Pandya who was caught chanting the opponent country’s national anthem attracted a barrage of reactions on Sunday. The short 7-second footage has now gone viral and has widely been shared across all social media platforms. “Is it just me that saw Hardik Pandya singing the SL national anthem, then?” A Twitter user wrote while sharing the video with a hashtag #SLvInd

Internet and fans dropped mixed reactions as some called the cricketer “Multi-talented,” while others responded, “Did he forget he was Indian?” A user wrote, “What’s wrong??” Many seemed to appreciate Pandya’s gesture taking his singing in a positive light as a token of respect for the other country. “Hardik Pandya trying to lip-sync to the Sri Lankan anthem is priceless,” wrote a fan. Another stated, “Hardik Pandya singing Sri Lanka’s national anthem is the best thing i have seen so far. It’s all about respecting the nation.” 

India and Sri Lanka kick-started the first of the three-match T20I series on July 25 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After a series-clinching performance against a second-string Sri Lankan side, India is playing the first T20I of the tour and is predicted to win it to secure an early lead in the series. The match began at 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) and is being live broadcasted by the Sony network on the digital feed on the Sony Liv app. 

