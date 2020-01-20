Hardik Pandya To Undergo 2-week-long Rehab At NCA Under Rahul Dravid For Speedy Recovery

In order to boost his recovery from injury, India's ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya will head to the National Cricket Academy and begin his rehabilitation from Tuesday under veteran batsman and NCA head Rahul Dravid and his team.

Pandya had sustained a lower back injury earlier in the home T20 series against South Africa and underwent a surgery in London. The all-rounder had also trained with the Indian team prior to the first ODI against Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Pandya to undergo 2-week-long rehab at NCA

According to reports, the team management has said that Pandya will undergo a 15-20 day rehab programme at the NCA in Bengaluru. Speaking to a news agency, an NCA source said the team management spoke to the all-rounder before his training session in Mumbai and he will begin training from Tuesday at the NCA and should also be ready for international cricket after the programme.

Pandya's two-week-long rehab programme suggests that he might miss out from the ODI squad for New Zealand tour which he was speculated the play earlier. Instead of Pandya, Shivam Dube might be given a go after his impressive performance against West Indies. However, the all-rounder might return in time for South Africa's tour later in March.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah had hired services of Delhi Capitals trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam to undergo rehab post their injuries but BCCI President Sourav Ganguly then made it clear that all players will have to report to NCA to undergo rehab.

Ganguly had stated that along with Rahul Dravid, the BCCI has put a system in place to help the players who sustain injuries. "We are going full throttle with the NCA. Construction work will start (at the new land) and it will be a state-of-the-art unit. In 18 months’ time, if we are still there, you will see an NCA that will be spick and span,” Ganguly had remarked.

Selection committee awaits Pandya's fitness status

Awaiting clarity on all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fitness status, the national selection committee will pick India's Test and ODI teams for the New Zealand tour after a few days. The meeting was earlier tentatively scheduled for Sunday. "There isn't going to be too much brainstorming with regards to the team. But a fit Hardik is a necessity.

The moment NCA (National Cricket Academy) gives Hardik green light to play competitive cricket, he will be an automatic choice. So the selectors will wait for a few more days," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Image Credits: PTI