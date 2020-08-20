Hardik Pandya's Abs Floors Netizens As Mumbai Indians Star Prepares For IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians cricketer Hardik Pandya recently began his preparations for the upcoming IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians’ social media accounts had recently reported that Hardik Pandya had arrived in Mumbai from Baroda, as the players began training together for IPL 2020. Several players, such as captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav amongst others have assembled at the Reliance Corporate Park in Mumbai for their training sessions.

Hardik Pandya begins training for IPL 2020

After Hardik Pandya joined the rest of the Mumbai Indians squad to begin training, both the team and the player himself shared pictures of the same. Expressing their excitement at seeing their star all-rounder return, Mumbai Indians shared a picture of Hardik Pandya cycling and running. Other pictures posted by Mumbai Indians showed Hardik Pandya batting in the nets, with the team cheekily suggesting that ‘Kung Fu Pandya’ was at work. Later, Hardik Pandya posted a picture of himself training, as he wrote that it was time to get the show on the road.

Fans impressed with Pandya abs

You look like Michael B Jordan here All rounder . Keep going — Remisan Bamon (@remisan_bamon) August 19, 2020

The majority of the pictures shared by Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians showed off his impressive physique. Despite the lockdown, it looks like the 26-year-old has managed to keep himself in shape. The same observation was made by many fans, as they were in awe of Hardik Pandya’s abs. Many fans tweeted that looking at Hardik Pandya’s physique, it looks like the all-rounder will have a great IPL 2020. Another fan compared Hardik Pandya to popular American actor Michael B.Jordan.

😳🔥 Pandya show 🤤 — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrutika_05_) August 20, 2020

Several of Pandya’s colleagues also took the opportunity to praise the cricketer on his well-sculpted body. Popular sports presenter Vikram Sathaye commented that Pandya’s body is perfectly built for a gold medal at the 100m race in the Olympics. The cricketer’s India teammate, Navdeep Saini called Pandya a beast as he replied to the post. The all-rounder's Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav reacted as well, mentioning that he couldn’t wait to go out on a run with the cricketer. Even Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic reacted to the picture sharing heart and muscle emojis to compliment the cricketer.

With this strength and stamina h.p ap apni khud ki team banalonge ek Baar.

Good to see you sir.(Hardik Bhai) — Keval Narendrabhai Kawa (@KawaKeval) August 19, 2020

Bruce lee — Pradeep (@deeputrashers) August 20, 2020

Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa recently welcomed their first child, Agastya Pandya. The couple has been extremely active on social media as they have shared pictures of the young boy. Hardik Pandya will next be seen in action for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2020. The cricketer will be hoping to play an integral role as Rohit Sharma’s side seek to register a record fifth title victory during the tournament.

Image Courtesy: instagram/hardikpandya93