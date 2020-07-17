Hardik Pandya's Latest Instagram Post With Natasa Stankovic And Their Dogs Floors Fans

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently spending time with his family at his Mumbai residence. The 26-year old has been away from the game since the last four months due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. However, Hardik Pandya has been immensely active on social media. He has kept his fans updated by regularly posting pictures and workout videos.

Hardik Pandya family: The Mumbai Indians star posts adorable picture with fiancee Natasa Stankovic

On Friday, Hardik Pandya shared a picture on Instagram with his fiancee Natasa Stankovic and their dogs. Hardik Pandya captioned the post, "Family," while tagging their stylists and photographer. As soon as Hardik Pandya shared the photo on Instagram, fans flooded the post with heart-warming messages for the couple.

Is Hardik Pandya married?

Earlier this year, the star all-rounder had proposed Natasa Stankovic while on a cruise in Dubai. Since then, the couple has been staying together as their pictures have kept resurfacing on social media. The Instagram post made fans wonder is Hardik Pandya married? Because in the post, both Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had also posted a picture of them going through the wedding rituals in which they can be seen wearing garlands.

There were a lot of speculations that are being made about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's marriage. While some reports say that the couple has tied the knot, others say that the child is out of wedlock. However, if reports from Filmfare are to be believed, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got hitched during the lockdown itself.

Meanwhile, the all-rounder last played for India in September last year. Pandya first sustained a back injury during the Asia Cup 2018. The Mumbai Indians star recovered in time to play in the IPL 2019 and the World Cup before the injury resurfaced. Pandya required surgery to get his physical health back to normal. The Mumbai Indians star underwent successful surgery in London in October and had almost recovered.

In December, Hardik Pandya was included in India A squad for the ODIs in New Zealand but was pulled out of the squad as he still hadn't recovered fully. Hardik Pandya finally returned to action in the DY Patil T20 Tournament in March. He impressed straightaway by scoring two staggering centuries. He also picked up a five-wicket haul in the tournament.

His brilliant performances in the domestic T20 tournament earned him a place in India's three-match ODI series against South Africa. The series was cancelled in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder will be eager to return to the cricketing action once normalcy is restored.

IMAGE COURTESY: NATASA STANKOVIC INSTAGRAM