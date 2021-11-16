Last Updated:

Hardik Pandya's Watches Claimed To Be Worth Rs 5 Cr Seized By Customs Department In Mumbai

Customs Department seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crore of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya while returning from Dubai post the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

In a major incident, the Customs Department seized two wrist watches claimed to be worth Rs 5 crores of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. The Customs officers seized the items Sunday night, November 14. The incident happened when the Indian all-rounder was returning from Dubai after taking part in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

According to the Mumbai Customs Department, the cricketer allegedly did not have the bill receipt of the watches. The two watches claimed to be worth Rs 5 crore were detained. Notably, the India National Cricket Team crashed out from the group stages of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Pandya had a forgetful tournament after performing terribly in the first two games.

Hardik Pandya's watches seized

Arriving at the Mumbai airport, the customs officials found Hardik in possession of two luxury watches and proceeded to detain the same. The Mumbai Indians’ all-rounder hadn’t declared the watches as customs items leading to trouble. The items were confiscated by the officials.

Notably, Hardik owns a big collection of expensive watches. His collection also holds the Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711 - which costs reportedly over Rs 5 crore. 

Interestingly, Krunal Pandya, elder brother of Hardik was detained at Mumbai Airport while returning from Dubai. He was held over suspicion of possession of undisclosed gold. He had carried Gold worth INR 1 crore along with few undisclosed luxury watches.

Hardik, who was a part of India's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, was dropped from the Indian side for the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand due to his inability to bowl spells on a regular basis.

