Harleen Deol's Stunning Catch At Boundary Applauded By England's Danni Wyatt; Watch

India Women's cricket team started their three-match T20I against England women on a losing note on Friday. India failed to chase down the revised target of 73 runs from 8.4 overs as they were stopped at 54/3 thanks to some good bowling from the home team. While the loss was pretty hard one to digest for Harmanpreet and co, but the highlight moment in the India vs England 1st T20I match was Harleen Deol's outstanding catch at the boundary line.

India vs England 1st T20I: Harleen Deol takes a stunning catch to dismiss Amy Jones

Deol was stationed at long-off and Amy Jones tried to clear the fence off Shikha Pandey's delivery. As Jones smashed the ball everyone thought it was sailing over the fence for a maximum, however, Harleen timed her jump in the air to perfection and tried to hold on.

With the boundary ropes, just centimetres behind her Deol quickly realized that she needed to release the ball or else it would have been signalled as six. she threw the ball up in the air before crossing the boundary line but managed to regain her balance and jumped back into the playing field to dive in for a sensational catch. The whole team rushed to Harleen Deol to congratulate her for a fine catch with Engoland's Danni Wyatt also applauding her for the effort.

Recap of ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20

Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bowl first. England openers Tammy Beaumont and Danny Wyatt put on a 50 run stand for the opening wicket before Wyatt was dismissed by Radha Yadav for 31 runs. Beaumont and skipper Heather Knight were also sent back quickly, however, Nat Sciver and wicketkeeper Amy Jones put stitched together a wonderful partnership to take the team out of trouble. Jones scored 43 runs off 27 balls with the help of 4 fours and a couple of sixes, while Sciver was dismissed for 55 thanks to a fine catch from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

With the target being revised due to rain, Indian women had to 73 runs from 8.4 overs. Shafali Verma was dismissed for a duck, while Harmanpreet Kaur could only score 1 run. Smriti Mandhana and Deol did try to chase down the target, however, the Women in Blue fell short of the line by 18 runs.

