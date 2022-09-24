Last Updated:

Harmanpreet Gives Befitting Tribute By Asking Jhulan Goswami To Call 'heads/tails' In Her Farewell Game

In a touching gesture, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur let Jhulan Goswami call the toss in her farewell game at Lord's on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Jhulan Goswami

Harmanpreet and Jhulan came for the toss together and stood alongside England captain Amy Jones.

The India skipper was also in tears during a team huddle before the game as the side bid an emotional farewell to India's finest pacer. After the toss, Jhulan also spoke to host broadcaster Sky Sports.

Having already sealed the series, their first in England in 23 years, India would be aiming for a 3-0 series result and give a perfect send-off to Jhulan, who played international cricket for two decades.

