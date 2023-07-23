'Next Time...': Harmanpreet Kaur Criticizes Umpire's Decision At Post-game Ceremony

Harmanpreet Kaur has come under scrutiny for her actions during the BAN vs IND ODI series which took palce at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Bangladesh. After an umpire's call, the captain's annoyances reached a boiling point. Now, new reports have surfaced that Harmanpreet Kaur would be facing a fine.

3 things you need to know

Harmanpreet Kaur may reportedly be fined 75% of her ICC match fee

Smriti Mandhana defends Kaur

Kaur slams umpiring in the IND vs BAN

Why was Harmanpreet Kaur angry on the umpire?

In the 34th over of India's chase, Harmanpreet Kaur attempted to sweep Nadia Akter, she was called out leg-before. The Indian captain became enraged at the umpire's decision after there was disagreement over whether she made contact with the bat. Before getting into an argument with the umpire, Harmanpreet angrily hit the stumps, setting off online discussions.

Harmanpreet Kaur did not hold back her emotions following the match, expressing her strong dissatisfaction with the umpiring decisions during her post-match appearance. In an intense tirade, India's captain called the umpiring 'pathetic.' She emphasised that the team would be better prepared to deal with poor umpiring standards the next time they visit Bangladesh. Harmanpreet's dissatisfaction with the umpiring decisions was noticeable, and her comments highlighted the importance of accurate and equitable officiating in the game of cricket.

“A lot of learning from this game, even apart from cricket. The type of umpiring that was happening there, we were very surprised. Next time, when we will come to Bangladesh, we will make sure we have to deal with such umpiring and accordingly, will prepare ourselves,”

What did Smriti Mandhana say about the incident?

Smriti Mandhana has stated that a discussion of Harmanpreet Kaur's actions, which were viewed as violating the "Spirit of Cricket," will take place at a later time. Mandhana stood up for Kaur, claiming that similar incidents frequently occur in men's cricket as well. She holds that players may react strongly to decisions in the heat of battle because they want to win for India. Mandhana acknowledges Kaur's zeal for winning even though she may not be in keeping with the game's spirit.

Smriti Mandhana on Harmanpreet Kaur's 'pathetic umpiring' comment after the tied 3rd ODI against Bangladesh 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/dAaCpjozom — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 22, 2023

"When you play for India, you want to win the match. It happens in the heat of the moment, but I think she was not really happy with the decision given (against her). She was given out and she felt that she was not out,"

"When you want to win so badly, I think the spirit of the game and all those things, definitely we can talk about later. But knowing Harman as a person, knowing how much she wants to win for India, from the spirit of the game (perspective) that it is (wrong), but yeah, when you really want that ‘W' on the board for India, these things happen."

Additionally, according to reports, the skipper would be penalized 75% of her match fees for her actions. Harmanpreet was docked two penalty points for voicing his disagreement over the on-field umpire's ruling and one penalty point for insulting the officials during the post-game award ceremony for BAN vs IND.