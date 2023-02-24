Harmanpreet Kaur Responds To Nasser Hussain Calling Her Run-out A 'schoolgirl Error'

Indian Women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur got run out in one of the most bizarre ways possible in T20I cricket. Harmanpreet was playing well and Team India looked in total control to win the match but then Harmanpreet Kaur got run out and Team India lost the match by 5 runs. Team India faced yet another heartbreak at the ICC events against Australia.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain commented on the way Harmanpreet got run out. Nasser Hussain considered her run out as a 'schoolgirl error'. After Nasser Hussain commented on the Indian captain, she has also hit back at him with a response.

Harmanpreet was addressing the press after the match during which she was asked about the former England captain's comment. Harmanpreet replied, "He (Nasser Hussain) said that? (Harmanpreet raised her eyebrows). Post-match? Okay. I don't know, that's his way of thinking but sometimes it happens. I have seen many times in cricket when batters are taking a single like that and the bat gets stuck there. Obviously, I will take it as, we were unlucky today. Some things we still have to improve to go to the finals. Definitely, we didn't field well, we didn't bowl well in patches and we didn't bat well. You have to do well in all the departments, then only you have the chance to go to the finals."

Harmanpreet said: 'I don't think it was a mistake by a school girl'

"I think it was unlucky but I don't think it was a mistake by a school girl. We are mature enough, we are playing international cricket and whatever he said, that's his way of thinking. I don't think it was like that", Harmanpreet added.

Before Harmanpreet got run out in the second innings she was hitting the Australian bowlers all over the Newlands ground. While dominating the bowlers in the match on Thursday, Harmanpreet's bat got stuck in the ground while taking a second run and she got run out in an unusual fashion.

The Indian captain's runout was basically the turning point of the match and Team India lost the match by 5 runs. Team India are now out of the ICC Women's World and Australia have put one more step ahead toward winning their sixth T20 World cup title.