Harmanpreet Kaur Suffers Bizarre Run-out At Crucial Juncture, Throws Bat In Anger; WATCH

Harmanpreet Kaur might be at the receiving end of severe criticism as the Indian skipper was involved in an unfortunate run-out during India's semifinal clash against Australia in the T20 World Cup. The skipper looked in complete control as she had just reached her maiden half-century in the tournament. But she got out in an unlikely fashion which reminded everyone of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's dismissal in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur's bizarre run-out

Harmanpreet hit toward the deep mid-wicket and it looked like a comfortable two-run. But as her bat stuck to the ground, an Ashley Gardner throw was comfortably collected by Alyssa Healy as she removed the bails before Harmanpreet could reach the crease. This was a game-changing situation in Australia's favour. Harmanpreet was extremely frustrated with the run-out as threw her bat away in anger.

The Women in Blue looked to be on course towards a famous victory but a late batting collapse denied them a place in the World Cup final as they lost the match by a mere 5 runs. The skipper remained as the top scorer with 52 runs while Jemimah Rodrigues also played a blinder of an inning with a brilliant 43 alongside her. For Australia, Darcie Brown was the most economical bowler as she picked up two wickets for just 18 runs in her stipulated 4 overs.

Batting first, the Australian side relied on Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning's innings as they put on 172 runs on the board which looked pretty competitive.

The Indians did not have the most desired start as wickets started to fall in quick succession which complicated the chase. But both Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues steadied the ship with a solid partnership at the crease.

As India were looking to shift the momentum, the sudden run out of the skipper disrupted the run chase and the lower order failed to hold their nerves as the Australians grabbed a victory.