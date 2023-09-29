Harmanpreet reacts to comparison of Titas Sadhu with Jhulan Goswami after Asian Games gold

India women's cricket team secured a historic gold medal at the Asian Games, triumphing over Sri Lanka by 19 runs in Hangzhou, China. The final will be remembered for the stellar performance of pacer Titas Sadhu, who, under the mentorship of legendary fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, took three crucial wickets, dismantling Sri Lanka's top order and paving the way for India's victory. Much like her mentor Jhulan, Titas proved to be the early-game changer India needed.

Harmanpreet Kaur emphasises on uniqueness of each player

Titas Sadhu remarkable journey from being part of Bengal U-19 probables in the 2019-20 season to breaking into the Bengal senior team the following year has been nothing short of inspirational. She honed her skills by bowling tirelessly in the nets under the guidance of Jhulan, an icon in Indian women's cricket. Sadhu's meteoric rise continued as she claimed seven wickets in five matches for the Bengal T20 women's team in the BCCI Senior Women's T20 Trophy last year. Her stellar performances did not go unnoticed, as she earned a spot in the Indian U-19 team for the ICC U-19 Women's World Cup 2023. At the U-19 World Cup, she exhibited her talent by taking a total of six wickets, including two crucial ones in the final against England, where she was awarded the Player of the Final.

Comparisons between Titas Sadhu and her mentor Jhulan Goswami are inevitable, but India captain Harmanpreet Kaur emphasised the uniqueness of each player.

"I don't think you can compare any player with another in any sport because every player has their own positives and negatives. She bowled very well in U-19, and here (Asian Games), she was always ready to bowl for the team. Jhulu di (Jhulan Goswami) had a different kind of experience, and I don't think anybody can be compared with her. Yes, both are from the same state, and I think she (Jhulan) is working a lot with her (Titas) and they keep on talking. And it is good when a senior player helps a junior player," Harmanpreet told Republic on the sidelines of felicitation ceremony of medalists of 19th Asian Games hosted by organised by the Union Sports Ministry in Delhi.

Contrasting experiences at the CWG and Asian Games

India's victory at the Asian Games holds special significance as it marked their first gold in a final, following a string of heartbreaks in past tournaments. The India women's cricket team had come agonisingly close to overcoming the final hurdle in the 2005 World Cup, 2019 World Cup, 2020 T20 World Cup, and the 2022 Commonwealth Games, but they had to settle as the runners-up on each occasion. The 2020 Commonwealth Games, where India lost to Australia by just nine runs, was particularly painful.

In that memorable final at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur nearly carried her team to victory with a scintillating half-century in pursuit of 162. Her partnership of 96 runs with Jemimah Rodrigues seemed to put India on the path to gold, but a collapse in the middle overs changed the tide in favour of Australia. India lost their last seven wickets for just 34 runs, ultimately bowled out for 152. Off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner emerged as the star for Australia with her impressive bowling performance.

Reflecting on the contrasting experiences of silver at the Commonwealth Games and gold at the Asian Games, Harmanpreet Kaur told Republic, "That moment (silver) was different because we could have won that match. Despite playing so well, we ended up with silver (at the Commonwealth Games). Here (at the Asian Games), it was totally different because we had a different pressure altogether because we have always performed well against Asian teams and we had extra pressure because we have always dominated and we wanted to win the Gold. So, it feels good to win the Gold."

The Asian Games victory not only marks a historic moment for India women's cricket but also serves as a testament to the remarkable journey of Titas Sadhu, who, under the mentorship of Jhulan Goswami, has emerged as a potent force in the world of fast bowling. With her promising talent and unwavering determination, Sadhu is poised to leave an indelible mark on the sport, carrying forward the legacy of her mentor and inspiring future generations of cricketers.