Harsha Bhogle And Son Chinmay Had Different Takes On Shahid Afridi's Big Age Reveal. Here They Are

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi 's autobiography titled 'Game Changer' was released on Friday in which the veteran all-rounder revealed his real age. The 2009 World T20 winner revealed that he was born in 1975 and not 1980 as stated in official records. At the same time, Afridi has not mentioned his date of birth and in fact, he has increased everyone's confusion by stating that he was 19 and not 16 when he had made his debut against Kenya in 1996.

His confession has created a lot of buzz on social media. While some people are going against him, there are others who are backing the ex Pakistani all-rounder. Among them are the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle and his son Chinmay Bhogle whose views are contrasting.

The veteran commentator said that he was amused by the fact that Shahid Afridi had revealed the 'worst kept secret in International Cricket'. At the same time he also bowled a bouncer saying that one's age does not matter unless they are playing a U-19 World Cup. Read the tweet here.

Amused by the fact that Shahid Afridi has revealed the worst kept secret in international cricket. But I have always believed that unless you are playing an U19 World Cup, your age doesn't matter. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 3, 2019

However, his son Chinmay had words of praise for Shahid Afridi, saying that the star all-rounder's longevity just adds to the mystery around his age. Jr. Bhogle also said that Afridi's age did not matter as he had played International Cricket for 22 years. At the same time, Chinmay also hailed Afridi by saying that if he was 21 when he had made his debut, then it means that he had played an international game at the age of 43.

Afridi's longevity just adds to the mystery around his age. No matter what his age really is, he played international cricket for 22 years!



So if he really was 21 at the time, it means he played an international game at age 43. What a guy. — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) May 3, 2019

Meanwhile, swashbuckling former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir who played key roles for India in two World title triumphs hit back at Shahid Afridi for having made insulting remarks about him in his autobiography. Gambhir who has also led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles took to Twitter and called Afridi a 'hilarious man' who he will 'personally take to a psychiatrist'.

@SAfridiOfficial you are a hilarious man!!! Anyway, we are still granting visas to Pakistanis for medical tourism. I will personally take you to a psychiatrist. — Chowkidar Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 4, 2019

