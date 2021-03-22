Harsha Bhogle Comes Up With Important Non-cricket Message, Fans Respond Hilariously

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle is currently a part of the commentary panel for India’s ongoing home series against England. On Monday, March 22, i.e. a day prior to the ODI series between the two nations, Bhogle took to Twitter and shared an interesting non-cricket update for his fans. Advocating for the India COVID-19 vaccine, the renowned commentator urged his fans and followers to get vaccinated as soon as they become eligible for the same.

India vs England: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma celebrate series-clinching win, watch video

Harsha Bhogle urges fans to get India COVID-19 vaccine

Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and urged his fans and followers to get their COVID-19 vaccines as issued by the Government of India. While fans got the gist of the commentator’s goodwill, several of them took to the microblogging site and left hilarious responses in the comments section. Some of the fans mocked Harsha Bhogle by letting him know that they are now aware of his age, considering the vaccines is available only for citizens above 60 and between 45 and 59 under certain conditions.

Meanwhile, other fans drew Harsha Bhogle’s cricketing analogies with him getting vaccinated for the contagious disease. Here is a look at Bhogle’s tweet along with some of the fans hilariously reacting to it.

Please do take the Covid vaccine as soon as you become eligible. pic.twitter.com/2RYyrvzQwP — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 22, 2021

Thanks for confirming that you are old now :) — Sagar Nangare (@sagarnangare) March 22, 2021

That's a great shot..!! This shot was completed using the left arm power..ðŸ˜ƒðŸ‘



'Reply is Harsha's style'.... ðŸ˜‰ — Truth Alone (@TruthAlone2) March 22, 2021

Looks like the nurse is asking. Are you going to be a good boy in Commentary Box. ðŸ’‰ Yesssssss. — simplemaniðŸ˜¾ (@orumalayalidaa) March 22, 2021

Never knew what your age was until now. Happy 60th birthday in advance!

á•™( Í¡° ÍœÊ– Í¡°)á•— — Indomorphic (@indomorphic) March 22, 2021

Info about Harsha Bhogle age

The Harsha Bhogle age is 59. He was born on July 19, 1961 in Hyderabad. He, along with current Indian coach Ravi Shastri, are regarded among the greatest Indian commentators of all time. Interestingly, Ravi Shastri was the first famous Indian cricket personality to publicly declare taking the vaccine, having done so in Ahmedabad recently.

India vs England 2021 updates

India, on the back of Virat Kohli’s 80* and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s match-winning spell, defeated England by 36 runs to seal the five-match T20I series by a 3-2 margin. Earlier, the hosts also took home the four-match Test series by a 3-1 margin after losing the first match. The England’s ongoing tour of India will now continue with a set of three ODI matches in Pune.

The India vs England 1st ODI will now be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, March 23 and the action is slated to commence from 1:30 PM IST onwards.

Virat Kohli and co. arrive in Pune for ODIs, watch video

Image source: Harsha Bhogle Instagram